JM's White talks new Rams

New VCU coach Ryan Odom this week officially added a trio of local talents with the signings of transfer guards Jason Nelson Jr. (Richmond) and Joe Bamisile (Virginia Tech, George Washington, Oklahoma) and transfer center Roosevelt Wheeler (Louisville).

Nelson Jr. and Wheeler are John Marshall High alums who starred on state title-winning teams for coach Ty White, this year's Naismith national high school coach of the year. White coached both, along with Bamisile, with Team Loaded AAU.

When asked what he most remembers about Nelson Jr.'s game, White on Thursday called the state player of the year "the ultimate winner" and an "all-around point guard."

"He is who I compare or talk to my guards about currently, about knowing when/win, he was the epitome of knowing when/win," White said, adding that Nelson is one of the best guards he's ever coached.

"He knew when to score, he knew when to get others involved, he knew when to push certain buttons to get the most out of his teammates.

"He knew when to turn it on to win. And I don't say that lightly, a lot of people play the position, but he gets the most out of the position."

White thinks Wheeler can have a "tremendous impact" early on, saying his size (6-11, 240), athleticism and speed combination allows him to alter the game in the paint on the glass and at the rim.

"He's going to have a great career at VCU," White said. "He's going to take a lot of pressure off the guards by finishing and defending the paint. You're always in the game and have a chance to win if you win the rebounding war, and that's what he does exceptionally well."

White didn't coach Bamisile for as long but is still familiar with his game from the AAU circuit.

"Joe is instant offense, man," White said.

"He's electrifying with his athleticism, his ability to score the basketball in a bunch of different ways, he's one of those guys that can score 12 points in a couple-minute span, he can get it going like that."

Bamisile has one year plus the additional COVID year of eligibility remaining. Nelson Jr., who redshirted as a freshman at UR before playing last season, has three years left, and Wheeler has two remaining after playing two years for the Cardinals.

When asked about the trio's fit in Odom's system, White lauded the offensive concepts he's seen the new Rams big whistle run at Utah State and UMBC.

"(Odom has) always done a phenomenal job with the offense, getting the most out of his guys offensively -- playing fast, pushing the tempo, attacking," White said. "And I look forward to that being the same with better athletes."

'Reid watch' continues as roster solidifies

Excluding walk-on slots, VCU has four roster spots left to sort out for the upcoming season. The transfer portal closes May 11.

Utah State transfer wing Sean Bairstow is currently the only player on the roster with just one year of eligibility left.

Rising seniors Bamisile, Zeb Jackson and Max Shulga (Utah State) will all be seniors next academic year but have the additional COVID season left should they opt to use it.

Nelson Jr., Tobi Lawal and Christian Fermin all have three years of eligibility left. Fats Billups was granted a medical redshirt last year and has all four years left to use.

So there remains four open scholarship spots for Odom to fill, though the fourth hinges on the fate of redshirt-junior guard Jarren McAllister, who has missed the last two seasons due to torn ACLs in his right and left knees.

McAllister entered the transfer portal in late March prior to the departure of former coach Mike Rhoades, but has since made no indications as to where his future lies. The closer to May 11 that McAllister gets without choosing a new home, the likelier a return to VCU becomes.

So who are the three pieces Odom is still chasing?

The first and most prominent has been on the minds of Ram Nation for a couple weeks now -- former Steward School star Efton Reid, a top-20 recruit nationally out of high school.

Reid visited VCU along with friends and former AAU teammates Nelson Jr. and Wheeler. Much was made of the group's reunion back in their hometown, so though the signing of Nelson Jr., Bamisile and Wheeler came with much fanfare, some VCU fans hoped to see the full group commit simultaneously.

There is still optimism that VCU remains the frontrunner for Reid, a Gonzaga forward currently in the portal. Multiple reports have indicated that Michigan and Wake Forest have shown interest and that Reid is still taking visits elsewhere.

The general consenus, though, is that VCU and Gonzaga remain the most likely options because the 7-foot Reid, on his second transfer, may have to sit out a season should he transfer somewhere not close to home. The NCAA regularly grants transfer waivers for student-athletes to play closer to home.

For the other two remaining spots, Odom, who has said he wants to play a European-style system, appears to be extending his recruiting efforts internationally.

One name making the rounds is Michael Belle, a 6-7 wing in the Class of 2023 currently playing for SIG Strasbourg, a professional club in France. Belle is reportedly down to VCU and Dayton, and would be an incoming freshman with an intriguing skillset and experience playing in a professional system.

2023 wing Foster reopens recruitment

Tarique Foster, a lengthy 6-foot-8 wing in the Class of 2023 who signed his NLI to play for VCU in early November of last year, announced on Wednesday that he has decommitted and reopened his recruitment.

"After extended talks with my family and for the betterment of my future and due to the unexpected circumstances, I would like to announce my decommitment [sic] from Virginia Commonwealth University and the reopening of my recruitment," Foster wrote on Twitter.

"Forever and always appreciative to Ram Nation."

Foster, a native of the Bronx, N.Y., attended Cardinal Hays High in the Bronx before doing a postgraduate season at Putnam Science Academy in Connecticut.

Foster visited VCU in September of 2022, and developed a strong relationship with Rhoades and his staff, particularly assistant J.D. Byers, who is now at Virginia Tech. Much of Rhoades' staff followed him to Penn State.

So it doesn't come as a surprise that Foster de-committed given the turnover to Odom and his new VCU staff.

Odom offers 2026 big Diane

VCU has offered 2026, 6-11 forward Arafan Diane, a Canadian originally from Guinea who has played for club team Dynastie Montreal, according to a post from the club. The 15-year-old up-and-comer has also been offered by Cincinnati.

PHOTOS: VCU announces their new men's basketball head coach, Ryan Odom.