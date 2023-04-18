Team Loaded Virginia’s 15U squad. Back row (from left): LaMonta Ellis, Roosevelt Wheeler, Efton Reid, Evan Castellanos. Front row: Jason Nelson, Isaiah Simmons, A.J. Williams, Mike Gray.
John Marshall's Roosevelt Wheeler records one of his eight blocks by rejecting Thomas Jefferson's DaQuan Roberts during the Justices' 91-57 rout in the Class 2, Region A semifinals on Wednesday. Jason Nelson led Jayem with 19 points, and Wheeler added 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Jason Nelson, who transferred from Varina, scored 19 points as John Marshall topped defending Class 6 state champion Landstown of Virginia Beach on Thursday.
Roosevelt Wheeler Jr. hugs his dad, Roosevelt Wheeler Sr. after he commits to Louisville in a ceremony at John Marshall High School on Monday, November 11, 2020.
Roosevelt Wheeler Jr. commits to Louisville in a ceremony at John Marshall High School on Monday, November 11, 2020.
Richmond guard Jason Nelson (1) drives to the basket as Wichita State guard Craig Porter Jr. (3) defends during the first half of a NCAA basketball game between Wichita State University and University of Richmond on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
A homecoming reunion of momentous proportions is afoot on Broad Street.
Former John Marshall stars Jason Nelson Jr. (Richmond) and Roosevelt Wheeler (Louisville) announced their commitments to transfer to VCU basketball on Tuesday, nearly completing an era-defining local recruiting push by new Rams coach Ryan Odom.
Nelson Jr., a 5-foot-10 point guard, started 26 of Richmond’s 33 games as a redshirt freshman and averaged 8 points and 2 assists while flashing standout handles and court vision. He will become the first-ever player to feature on both sides of the Capital City Classic.
Wheeler, a 6-foot-11, 240-pound sophomore forward, averaged 1.6 points and 1.7 rebounds in 21 games his freshman year with the Cardinals (2021-22), then 1.2 points and 2 rebounds in 25 games this past season.
He was a top 100 recruit out of high school who said at the time he committed to Louisville that VCU was his second choice.
Former Monacan High star Joe Bamisile (Virginia Tech, George Washington, Oklahoma) committed to VCU on Friday.
Former Steward School big man Efton Reid (LSU, Gonzaga) visited VCU with Nelson Jr. and Wheeler on Saturday. All four played together for local AAU powerhouse Team Loaded, and in 2018 went undefeated and won a national championship together.
"Now we get a chance to reunite and do it all over again on a higher level," Wheeler said on Saturday prior to visiting VCU.
“We’re trying to get to the Final Four.”
Nelson's father, Jason Nelson Sr., said the group's connections date to elementary and middle school. The parents and kids have stayed close over the years. VCU redshirt-freshman wing Fats Billups (Varina High) is friends with the group and helped orchestrate the coup.
“It was a very special group, everybody got along, it was a real big family atmosphere, and it became lifelong bonds with the kids and families,” Nelson Sr. said, adding that he’s been in touch with Reid and Wheeler’s mothers constantly over the past week or so, and Billups has been in communication with Nelson Jr. since the coaching change at VCU from Mike Rhoades to Odom.
“The connection never has been lost, even though our kids went to play for (different) colleges. But the connections stayed, we always talk to each other, inspire each other’s kids. The kids talk all the time.
“It’s been a lot of games won with this group here together. I think that’s another intriguing aspect of it. They win, the chemistry is there.”
Nelson Sr. said in Odom’s offensive system, he sees a very different approach compared to the Princeton offense at Richmond, one in which Nelson Jr., a “true point guard” could flourish.
“Ryan Odom’s system has a little bit more freedom to allow a playmaker to be a playmaker,” Nelson Sr. said.
Nelson Jr., Wheeler, Reid and Billups were all on the same All-Metro team in 2020, and Bamisile was also an All-Metro honoree.
Bamisile (6-foot-4, 194 pounds) was a top-100 recruit. He had his best college season at GW in 2021-22, when he earned third-team all-Atlantic 10 honors after averaging 16.3 points and 5 rebounds. Last season at OU, he averaged 4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.5 assists while playing in 21 games.
As first-time transfers, Nelson Jr. and Wheeler will be immediately eligible. Bamisile, on his third transfer, will have to apply for a waiver, though the NCAA regularly grants waivers for immediate eligibility for players transferring to play closer to home.
Reid would also have to apply for a waiver should he complete the Team Loaded reunion and commit to VCU.
Also on Tuesday, VCU sophomore guard Jayden Nunn announced his commitment to transfer to Baylor.
Nunn joins Ace Baldwin Jr. (Penn State), Nick Kern (Penn State) Jamir Watkins (Florida State) and Josh Banks (UNC Asheville) as contributors under Rhoades to depart via the transfer portal since the coach left for Happy Valley.
Only sophomore forward Jalen DeLoach and junior guard Jarren McAllister remain uncommitted and in the portal.
