VCU basketball's 2023-24 nonconference schedule began to materialize this week, with another home game against Radford and a return trip from Memphis coming into focus on the calendar.

CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein reported on Monday that the Rams will host Radford on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

Source: VCU will host Radford on November 15th as part of its 2023-24 non-conference schedule. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 30, 2023

Fellow college hoops analyst Rocco Miller on Tuesday reported that Memphis's non-conference schedule includes a trip to the Siegel Center on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

VCU beat Radford at the Siegel Center 70-62 last December, and lost at Memphis 62-47 in November.

The Highlanders finished the 2022-23 season 21-15 (12-6 Big South) and won a couple games in the College Basketball Invitational.

In what would likely be a third or fourth game on the schedule, Radford would appear a solid early-season tune-up opponent with the potential to find a groove come conference play and provide some strong padding for VCU's NCAA tournament résumé, though an early loss to the Highlanders could also be quite damaging.

The Tigers went 26-9, won the American Athletic Conference tournament and earned a No. 8 seed in the NCAA tournament, where they lost in the first round, 66-65 to eventual Final Four participant Florida Atlantic.

Memphis finished No. 20 nationally in Kenpom's adjusted efficiency margin.

Coach Penny Hardaway's Tigers are sure to prove a marquee draw for VCU fans, and a golden opportunity for coach Ryan Odom's newly-shaped roster to claim a nonconference win potentially foundational to an at-large tourney résumé.

Also settled in the Rams' nonconference slate is the 2023 ESPN Events Invitational Nov. 23-26 in Orlando, Fla.

That field includes former coach Mike Rhoades's Penn State outfit, in addition to FAU, NCAA tournament participants Texas A&M, Iowa State and Boise State, plus Virginia Tech and Butler. All eight teams are guaranteed three games apiece.

VCU played 13 nonconference games last season, and announced its full list of non-Atlantic 10 opponents toward the end of August.

This year's slate will also feature the return game of a home-and-home series with Temple at the Siegel Center, which last season beat the Rams 83-73 in Philadelphia.

VCU's new director of basketball operations Kelsey Knoche is in charge of scheduling for the Rams, and handled a comparable task at she and Odom's previous post, Utah State.

The Mountain West-based Aggies went 26-9 last season to garner a No. 10 seed in the NCAA tournament.

