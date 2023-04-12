Another domino in the VCU basketball transfer portal season fell on Wednesday night when rising junior guard Nick Kern announced he will follow former Rams coach Mike Rhoades and point guard Ace Baldwin to Penn State.

Thank you for every part of this journey!🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/GWwAAQvecW — Nick Kern (@TheBigTickettt) April 13, 2023

Kern averaged 5.3 points and 2.7 rebounds this past season for the Atlantic 10 regular-season and tournament champs.

He started 19 of 35 games played, and took on a heightened role after being inserted into the starting lineup a little less than midway through the season.

"Thank you for every part of this journey," Kern wrote on Twitter, above an image of himself in a Nittany Lions jersey.

A 6-foot-6 wing / combo guard hybrid with standout athleticism, a high motor and particular proclivity for getting downhill and driving to the basket, Kern was also a key defensive presence for VCU.

He routinely guarded the opposition's top scorer and finished the year with 24 steals and nine blocks.

After Baldwin made his announcement over the weekend, Kern is the second of seven VCU players that entered the transfer portal to announce a new destination.

Recruiting sites were for the past week or so confident that Baldwin and Kern would join Rhoades, and the highly VCU-centric staff he's brought with him, in Happy Valley.

As of Wednesday night, rising junior wing Jamir Watkins, rising junior forward Jalen DeLoach, rising senior guard Jarren McAllister, rising junior guard Jayden Nunn and rising senior guard Josh Banks remained in the portal and undecided.

Watkins has visited Arkansas and appears set on leaving VCU. DeLoach is drawing widespread interest including from Indiana, Penn State, Miami, San Diego State and Florida State, though he remains undecided and included VCU with those schools as his Top Six possible destinations.

Nunn has been heavily linked with a move to Baylor (247Sports). News on McAllister and Banks, both of whom entered the portal prior to Rhoades' departure, has been sparse.

Freshman forwards Tobi Lawal, Christian Fermin and Obinnaya Okafor have not entered the portal as of Wednesday, and it looks increasingly likely they will all stay put under new VCU coach Ryan Odom.

Junior guard Zeb Jackson and freshman wing Fats Billups (Varina High) have committed to sticking with the Odom Era.

The transfer portal closes on May 11. Between now and then, Odom, formerly the Utah State coach, has much roster mobility to manage.

Two of his former players at Utah State that have entered the portal, senior point guard Max Shulga and graduate guard / wing Sean Bairstow, visited VCU last weekend and would appear to be strong prospective replacements, though with different profiles on the court, for Baldwin and Kern, respectively.

