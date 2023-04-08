Darius Theus is coming home, and Fats Billups is staying home.

After former VCU basketball coach Mike Rhoades took much of his staff with him to Penn State, it looked as if new Rams and former Utah State coach Ryan Odom would be assembling a coaching staff largely new to the black and gold.

But Odom on Saturday afternoon announced a key addition to that staff with the strongest of VCU roots. Odom posted a picture of himself standing next to Theus in front of an image of the former VCU guard and NCAA tournament hero on the wall of the Basketball Development Center.

Here’s to another Key Moment for @CoachDTheus_10! Excited to welcome him and his family back home as part of our @VCU_Hoops staff! pic.twitter.com/1xjQWzQSIN — Ryan Odom (@Coachryanodom) April 8, 2023

"Here's to another Key Moment for (Darius Theus)!" Odom wrote.

"Excited to welcome him and his family back home as part of our (VCU) staff."

The image of Theus is reposed next to a heading, "Key Moment," and description:

"Darius Theus drives and hits a floater with under 20 seconds to play to clinch a 62-59 victory over fifth-seeded Wichita State, clinching the second straight trip to the NCAA Round of 32 for VCU and a school record 29 victories."

Theus had many key moments for the Rams in his own playing days.

As point guard at VCU from 2009 to 2013, Theus was part of the Rams 2011 run to the Final Four, one of three NCAA tournaments he went to in his career. His 237 career steals are tied for third in program history and his 462 assists are eighth.

Theus went on to play professionally in the Netherlands and Germany, and he returned to VCU as a coach for the first time in the 2016-17 season, as director of student-athlete development on Will Wade’s staff.

Theus spent the 2017-18 season as director of player development under Shaka Smart at Texas, before he joined Rhoades’ staff in June 2018.

The Portsmouth native worked under Rhoades for four years as director of player development before leaving to become an assistant coach at Siena last May.

Odom's post did not specify what Theus's role will be, and VCU Athletics had not officially announced the hiring as of Saturday afternoon.

Elsewhere, VCU's roster remains in flux with seven players -- junior guard and Atlantic 10 player of the year Ace Baldwin Jr., sophomore guard Jayden Nunn, redshirt-sophomore wing Jamir Watkins, sophomore forward Jalen DeLoach, sophomore wing Nick Kern, junior guard Josh Banks and redshirt-junior guard Jarren McAllister -- in the transfer portal.

As of Saturday afternoon, none of those players had announced destinations or if they planned to stay at VCU. The transfer portal closes May 11.

So it's likely that the next month or so will see widespread rumors and speculation as to what VCU's 2022-23 roster will look like, with answers coming toward the end of April and perhaps into May.

DeLoach during the week announced a Top Six of Florida State, San Diego State, VCU, Miami, Indiana and Penn State. His father posted a picture on Twitter of DeLoach in his home with visiting Florida State coaches.

Various news outlets that cover Arkansas athletics reported that Watkins visited the Razorbacks from Thursday to Saturday, and came away enthused about the state of a program fresh off a run to the Sweet 16.

Baldwin earlier in the week stirred up the VCU fanbase when he tweeted "Run it back ???" Kern quote-tweeted him, saying "Come on."

Run it back ??? — Buttons Son (@yeah_ace3) April 3, 2023

Though such posts on surface level led many to believe the college roommates were considering a return to VCU, 247Sports is quite confident both are set to follow Rhoades to Happy Valley, with 100% Crystal Ball predictions on the recruiting website in favor of Penn State being their next home.

So perhaps 247Sports is wrong and Baldwin and Kern were truly teasing a return to Broad Street. Though it's more likely the recruiting site is correct, suggesting that Baldwin and Kern were having a little fun with a VCU fanbase they knew would jump at the idea of them staying with the black and gold.

News surrounding Banks and McAllister, who entered the portal before Rhoades' departure, has been sparse. The same has been true for Nunn, Baldwin's starting backcourt mate who entered the portal on the same day as his point guard, DeLoach, Watkins and Kern.

Baldwin, Watkins and Nunn were the only VCU players not in attendance at Odom's introductory press conference.

Toward the other side of the country, Utah State standouts Max Shulga (senior guard), Steven Ashworth (senior guard) and Sean Bairstow (graduate wing) have all entered the portal, prompting widespread speculation that Odom is in the process of luring one or all of them to VCU.

Two pieces of Odom's roster do appear to be locked in. Rising senior guard Zeb Jackson transferred from Michigan just last year, and Odom has said the explosive lefty is "all-in."

Varina High alum and redshirt-freshman wing Fats Billups, a four-star recruit out of high school who played sparingly last year due to injury and was awarded a medical redshirt, announced Saturday afternoon that he's "not going anywhere" either.

After his teammates entered the portal en masse, many in the VCU community had expressed fear that the local product would join them.

"Not going anywhere," Billups wrote next to two hearts, one black, one gold. The message was situated above an image of Billups standing on the James River with the Richmond skyline in front of him and "804" above him.

Billups' post was sent at 3:28 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Odom's post announcing the Theus hiring came shortly after at 3:40 p.m., perhaps a coordinated news dump from the Rams intended to emphasize the fact that, though it's certainly the dawn of a new era on Broad Street, VCU's local connections and bloodlines remain as strong as ever.

