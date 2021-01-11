VCU hopes to learn from painful truths of Rhode Island loss

The truth was that it was a rough second half, one in which Rhoades felt the Rams’ troubles on offense affected a usually stout defense, and vice versa.

VCU saw a steady assault in the half, from Ishmael Leggett early, and Jeremy Sheppard and Fatts Russell throughout. Russell’s aggression got him to the free throw line for 10 shots in the second half, of which he hit all but one. Sheppard’s craftiness netted him a team-best 4 of 7 performance from the field in the half.

URI’s 42 points in the second half were the second-most allowed by VCU in a half this season.

“We got to understand that we hang our hat on defense,” Rhoades said. “From the way we pressure, the way we guard the ball. I thought we defended the rim at times. But it was just too much rotation, and from open shots to second shots in the second half. We're going to address that.”

The quality of shot selection waned as well. As the game got away from VCU, it missed five straight attempts from the field for a stretch, midway through the half, including three missed 3-pointers.