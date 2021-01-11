VCU hopes to learn from painful truths of Rhode Island loss

As VCU’s Mike Rhoades said Monday morning, the tape doesn’t lie.
And film review of Saturday’s loss to Rhode Island, planned for later in the day Monday, was set to lay out some truths.
The loss was VCU’s first in five weeks, snapping a seven-game win streak. A close game went off the rails from VCU’s perspective in the second half, a result of play on both ends that wasn’t up to snuff.
“You'll see the truth in tape. And that's not always easy, but that's how you learn a lot,” Rhoades said. “And you see it. And you say, 'I got to do better than that.'”
Poor offensive execution, and defensive breakdowns — particularly in the second half — sank VCU’s ship.
Some growing pains could be expected and understood in Atlantic 10 play for the young Rams. Saturday’s game was their first against a team ranked in the top 100 of KenPom.com’s rankings since they played Penn State (No. 48) at the beginning of December. Rhode Island is No. 68, and VCU No. 60.
The important thing now will be how VCU learns from its Saturday hiccup. The beginning of this week will be essential in that vein, as the Rams (9-3, 2-1 Atlantic 10) prepare to continue league play at George Washington (3-7, 2-1) on Wednesday afternoon.
“We're going to work on it hard here the next two days,” Rhoades said Monday. “And the truth will set you free — we're going to tell the truth.”
The truth was that it was a rough second half, one in which Rhoades felt the Rams’ troubles on offense affected a usually stout defense, and vice versa.
VCU saw a steady assault in the half, from Ishmael Leggett early, and Jeremy Sheppard and Fatts Russell throughout. Russell’s aggression got him to the free throw line for 10 shots in the second half, of which he hit all but one. Sheppard’s craftiness netted him a team-best 4 of 7 performance from the field in the half.
URI’s 42 points in the second half were the second-most allowed by VCU in a half this season.
“We got to understand that we hang our hat on defense,” Rhoades said. “From the way we pressure, the way we guard the ball. I thought we defended the rim at times. But it was just too much rotation, and from open shots to second shots in the second half. We're going to address that.”
The quality of shot selection waned as well. As the game got away from VCU, it missed five straight attempts from the field for a stretch, midway through the half, including three missed 3-pointers.
Through Rhoades’ eyes, when the Rams were down just 6 in the middle part of the half, they acted like they were down 15, with the wheels already falling off. They then endured a spate of turnovers, fouls and missed shots and, before they knew it, were down 16.
“And we helped push those wheels off by some of our decisions,” Rhoades said.
But Rhoades believes the biggest teacher for his group will be adversity. That’s how he hopes the Rams approach things leading into Wednesday’s game.
Since the current roster has been together, Rhoades has observed from them a willingness to be coached and get better. Coming off Saturday’s loss, he said he hopes his players are mad — “But also, what are you going to do about it, right?”
What they will try to do is learn from it, to achieve the kind of success in the league of which they appear capable.
“We're 9-3 here. We're 2-1 in the league. We've had some success early,” Rhoades said. “That has gotten everybody excited, which is great. But we also got to stick to continuing to improve and get better.
“As we see, we're going to play some really good teams. We got to play better than we have lately.”
Note: Rhoades said, though it's not finalized, it looks as if VCU's postponed Jan. 2 home game against Davidson will be rescheduled for Feb. 10. The game was pushed back after VCU was forced to enter COVID-19 protocol the morning of.
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr