VCU hoping to learn from trials of 30-point loss back at home against Duquesne on Saturday

“This has got to burn everybody in our program, from the coaches all the way through, to make sure that this doesn't happen again,” Rhoades said of Wednesday. “And that if we're in this position, or we get off to a bad start, this has got to be a reminder, 'We're not going here.'”

Rhoades said on Friday afternoon that both Williams and DeLoach will be game-time decisions on Saturday.

The Rams had seemed to hit a stride before Wednesday, last week snapping Davidson’s 15-game win streak and besting Richmond — both games on the road. The victories bolstered VCU’s prospects of entering the picture for at-large NCAA tournament bid consideration.

But, in the big picture, Wednesday was a blow to those hopes. Based on the NCAA NET rankings of opponents, VCU is now a combined 5-6 in Quad 1 (2-2) and Quad 2 (3-4) games. The team also, before Wednesday, had a 20-point loss at St. Bonaventure in January, another game that got away from the Rams in the second half.