VCU hoping to learn from trials of 30-point loss back at home against Duquesne on Saturday

The Rams’ locker room, after VCU’s loss to Dayton on Wednesday, was a reflection of the setback they just endured.
"Guys were mad, quiet,” coach Mike Rhoades said. “Guys were disappointed."
The performance, the program’s worst margin of defeat in 19 years — 82-52 — wasn’t in Rhoades’ estimation disappointing solely in terms of the result itself, but also because of his team’s entire approach to the contest.
The Rams succumbed to a high rate of turnovers in the first half, a problem that has continued to pop up at times this season. And then when the game subsequently began to get out of hand, their play allowed the game to snowball — a 15-point halftime deficit doubling by game’s end.
VCU certainly missed its senior leading scorer (12.9 points per game) and leading rebounder (6.2 rebounds per game) Vince Williams Jr. sorely. As well as important rotation piece Jalen DeLoach, a freshman forward. Williams sat with a calf strain and DeLoach because of concussion protocol.
But excuses can’t be made, Rhoades said. The Rams will try to use what happened Wednesday as a point to learn from.
VCU (13-7, 6-3 Atlantic 10), continuing a three-game homestand, will host Duquesne (6-13, 1-6) on Saturday afternoon at the Siegel Center in a 4 p.m. tipoff.
“This has got to burn everybody in our program, from the coaches all the way through, to make sure that this doesn't happen again,” Rhoades said of Wednesday. “And that if we're in this position, or we get off to a bad start, this has got to be a reminder, 'We're not going here.'”
Rhoades said on Friday afternoon that both Williams and DeLoach will be game-time decisions on Saturday.
The Rams had seemed to hit a stride before Wednesday, last week snapping Davidson’s 15-game win streak and besting Richmond — both games on the road. The victories bolstered VCU’s prospects of entering the picture for at-large NCAA tournament bid consideration.
But, in the big picture, Wednesday was a blow to those hopes. Based on the NCAA NET rankings of opponents, VCU is now a combined 5-6 in Quad 1 (2-2) and Quad 2 (3-4) games. The team also, before Wednesday, had a 20-point loss at St. Bonaventure in January, another game that got away from the Rams in the second half.
"You go through periods of the season like this,” Rhoades said. “It's the reaction, right? The reaction of some three or four plays that don't go our way. And you got to come together, you got to stay connected and you have to find a way to break that run and make a run of your own.”
Against Dayton, turnovers helped the Flyers get rolling toward an 11-0 spurt during which they took the lead for good in the final stretch of the first half.
VCU has had its moments when it has gotten the turnovers under control — the win at Davidson, when the team committed a season-low-tying seven turnovers, was one. But the turnover count creeped back up to 19 against Richmond and then 17 against Dayton, 12 of which came in the first half.
VCU averages 14.9 turnovers, 322nd in the country.
"Jumping up in the air to pass the ball. Floaters. Everybody's a good athlete at this level that can get the ball and deflect the ball. And just throwing 50-50 balls, jumping up in the air. Forcing a pass that's not there,” Rhoades said, listing the turnover culprits.
And, defensively, VCU got caught a step behind or out of position at times. Dayton took advantage to outscore the Rams 48-28 in the paint and to out-rebound them 40-22, including 18-6 on the offensive glass.
The Duquesne team VCU will face Saturday has been in an extended rough patch, having lost six straight. Each of the last five losses have come without the 6-10 Austin Rotroff, who had been a key rebounder off the bench. Rotroff is out four to six weeks with a foot injury.
But the Dukes have four players averaging double figures, led by junior guard Leon Ayers III (12.1 points per game), a Mercer transfer. Duquesne also averages just 11.6 turnovers.
For VCU, Wednesday marked the worst loss for the program since it fell by 31, 81-50, to UNC Wilmington at home on Jan. 25, 2003. Rhoades said he blames himself, first, for how Wednesday unfolded.
But he declared that the Rams will fix what was their undoing against Dayton. Saturday is their chance to rebound.
“We got to learn from it,” Rhoades said. “And let's make sure this doesn't happen the rest of the year."
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr