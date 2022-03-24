VCU lacrosse assimilating to Nicole Flores' leadership, with eyes on A-10 success

It’s been a busy several months for first-year VCU women’s lacrosse coach Nicole Flores, as the Branford, Conn., native works to put her mark on a program that is still relatively new.

But as the work of shaping a culture commenced in VCU’s first practices last August, the buy-in from the group of players she inherited was immediate.

“They dove in head-first,” Flores said Thursday.

She expressed to the Rams that if they believed in her and did what she asked of them, they would put themselves in position to succeed. Now, seven games into Flores’ inaugural campaign, VCU is making strides toward adapting to her style.

The quest now, with Atlantic 10 play on the doorstep, is to increase consistency and lessen mistakes. The program didn’t qualify for what was a four-team league tournament last season.

That is a motivator for returning Rams as they continue to assimilate under Flores’ leadership.

VCU (4-3) begins its A-10 schedule Friday against George Mason (1-6), a 2 p.m. start at Cary Street Field.

“I think from last year, going into this year, we just really want to show people that we’re here to compete,” junior goalkeeper Meghna Dawar said. “I think last year we didn’t really have the outcome that we [wanted]. We kind of took the feeling from last year and really let it push a lot of us.”

VCU women’s lacrosse has only competed in intercollegiate competition since 2016. The school did not renew the contract of the first coach, Jen O’Brien, who was hired in 2013 to build the program. O’Brien went 34-59 in six seasons.

Flores was hired in July, after two seasons as an assistant coach at Stanford.

The Rams’ first practice together under Flores was on the first day of the fall semester last August. Flores held a quick team meeting in which she laid out a list of expectations — led by the sentiment that everyone was learning, so the simple key for the players was to play as hard as they could.

“And then we got out there, got after it,” Flores said.

In fall practices, Flores put a premium on the Rams getting to know each other better. At each practice, players were asked certain questions, from, “Who’s someone that inspires you?” to “What’s your favorite food?”

Flores did that to bring teammates closer together. And that, in turn, has helped make it easier for players to communicate with each other, senior midfielder Savannah Slack said.

“I feel like we can just all be open and honest with each other on the field,” Slack said. “And just, if something’s not going right, we talk about it right there and then and there’s no animosity or anything on the field.”

As Flores took stock of the roster, she eschewed watching game tape in favor of a fresh perspective in practices, as a way to find out who best fit her system, one that stresses balance.

What Flores has come to find is that, among a group of 10 top producers, all have the ability to score in a given game.

It has played out that way so far, too. Six players have contributed at least six points (goals plus assists) this season. And that is what Slack considers one of the biggest differences from last year to this year.

“This year it’s just so focused on everyone working together,” she said. “Obviously you want to score, but it doesn’t matter necessarily who’s scoring. It makes us that much more of a threat when everyone on your attacking end can score.

“Because then it’s like, Who are you supposed to guard?’”

On defense, the Rams have been anchored by the standout play of goalkeeper Dawar. In her first season as VCU’s starter, she is leading the nation in save percentage (.558).

“She’s been our rock,” Flores said.

But as balanced as the Rams have been in terms of scoring, Flores is still looking for more production in terms of overall numbers, lamenting missed opportunities. VCU currently ranks sixth in the A-10 at 10.88 goals per game.

Flores also has harped recently on ground balls and draw controls — for extra possessions — and avoiding turnovers.

It’s limiting turnovers — VCU has committed the fourth-most in the A-10 (131) — that Flores believes will be one of the biggest keys in the Rams’ quest for success in league play and a spot in the league tournament.

In that tournament, at UMass’ Garber Field, is where the Rams will hope to find themselves at the end of April, for the first time since 2019 and the third time in program history.

“Anybody can want it,” Flores said. “But you got to go out there and take it.”