VCU lands second transfer from Michigan this spring, in 6-8 forward Brandon Johns Jr.

More maize and blue is turning black and gold.

Brandon Johns Jr., a 6-8, 240 pound graduate transfer out of Michigan, announced on Instagram late Wednesday night that he has committed to VCU.

Johns is now a second incoming transfer for the Rams from the Wolverines, joining guard Zeb Jackson, who committed to VCU on April 2.

And Johns fits a critical need for the Rams, adding to what had become a thin frontcourt.

“I can’t thank the University of Michigan enough for the best four years someone could ask for,” Johns wrote with his announcement, on Instagram. “The relationships and experiences I have had the opportunity to be a part of will never be forgotten.

“The next chapter awaits.”

In his four-year career at Michigan, Johns — in 117 games, with 25 starts — averaged 3.8 points and 2.3 rebounds in 12.7 minutes per game. His best season came as a sophomore, when he averaged career highs of 6 points and 3.9 rebounds in a career-high 19.6 minutes per game over 30 contests, with 11 starts.

He also possesses the ability to play on the perimeter — he was 37 of 111 (33.3%) from 3-point range at Michigan. He hit four 3-pointers, as part of a career-high 20 points, in a game against Rutgers his sophomore year.

The East Lansing, Mich., native entered the transfer portal in early April. And in addition to being a second former Wolverine at VCU, Johns will be a second Michigan native on the Rams’ roster with rising sophomore guard Jayden Nunn, who’s from Flint, Mich. VCU assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Brent Scott, who trains the Rams’ frontcourt players, is from Jackson, Mich.

Johns, coming out of East Lansing High School, was a four-star recruit ranked No. 70 overall in the Class of 2018 in 247Sports’ composite list.

VCU had a dearth of depth and experience in its frontcourt before Johns’ announcement. The Rams lost forwards Hason Ward, Mikeal Brown-Jones and Jimmy Nichols Jr. to transfer earlier in the offseason.

That left rising sophomore Jalen DeLoach as the program’s lone returning forward. The Rams will also add 6-10, four-star forward Christian Fermin as an incoming freshman.

The transfers of Ward (who landed at Iowa State), Nichols (who landed at Coastal Carolina), Brown-Jones, and also guard Marcus Tsohonis, left the Rams with four open scholarships this spring. Jackson and Johns fill two of those, leaving two still open — which VCU may use to continue to fortify the frontcourt.