VCU lands Toibu Lawal, a 6-8 forward from London

VCU fortified to its frontcourt further on Saturday, with the addition of one more incoming freshman.

Toibu Lawal, a 6-8 class of 2022 forward out of Lee Academy Prep in Lee, Maine, announced his commitment to the Rams with a Saturday afternoon tweet. He becomes a third member of VCU’s 2022 freshman class, with wing Alphonzo Billups (Varina) and forward Christian Fermin.

Lawal also fills the last remaining scholarship that the Rams had available, opened by departed transfers Mikeal Brown-Jones, Marcus Tsohonis (landed at Long Beach State), Jimmy Nichols Jr. (landed at Coastal Carolina) and Hason Ward (landed at Iowa State).

He is originally from London, and played at City of London Basketball Academy before his time at Lee Academy Prep this past season. He’s known for his high-flying ability, a notable dunker.

According to a highlight tape posted in February, Lawal was averaging 10.6 points and 8.6 rebounds at Lee Academy Prep. He also shot 32.1% from 3-point range.

In January, the site New England Recruiting Report listed Lawal on a list of most improved players in Maine this past season. Lawal is ranked No. 2 overall on the site’s list of 2022 recruits in Maine.

Lawal, including Billups and Fermin and incoming transfers in guard Zeb Jackson (from Michigan), forward Brandon Johns Jr. (from Michigan) and wing David Shriver (from Hartford), is a sixth newcomer overall for the Rams this offseason.