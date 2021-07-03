VCU lands top-150 2022 recruit Christian Fermin

VCU’s 2022 recruiting class got off to a big start Saturday, in more ways than one.
Christian Fermin, a 6-10, 190-pound forward, announced on social media that he has committed to VCU, putting forth plans to join the Rams’ group of frontcourt big men next year.
And the rising senior at Pocono Mountain West High School in Pocono Summit, Pa., brings big potential. At No. 132 in 247Sports’ national class of 2022 rankings and No. 145 in Rivals’ national class of 2022 rankings, he’s VCU’s highest-ranked recruit since Bones Hyland in 2019. Hyland was No. 81 in the 247Sports rankings and No. 94 on Rivals’ list.
Fermin will fill one of the two 2022 roster spots VCU will have, opened by seniors Vince Williams and KeShawn Curry.
VCU extended an offer to Fermin in March. He took an official visit to VCU June 9-11.
Fermin on June 24 announced a final five list of VCU, Temple, Penn State, Saint Joseph’s and Pittsburgh, before he revealed his choice of VCU on Saturday.
His game seems to fit the mold of VCU frontcourt players who are versatile and mobile. Pocono Mountain West coach Rich Williams told the Pocono Record that Fermin is his best 3-point shooter. Fermin averaged 17.5 points, 12 rebounds and 6.8 blocks as a junior, according to The Morning Call.
In an interview on his top five schools, Fermin told 247Sports that VCU’s style of play fits him perfectly.
“They play with high energy on both ends of the floor and give lots of effort and that's something that's big in my game,” he said.
Fermin carries a three-star composite ranking from 247Sports and a three-star ranking from Rivals.
He’s playing on the AAU circuit this summer with the New York-based PSA Cardinals, in the Nike EYBL.
