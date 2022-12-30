VCU launches into A-10 schedule with matinee clash against La Salle

Coming off a 10-day holiday break, conference play begins for VCU on Saturday as the Rams welcome La Salle to the Siegel Center.

At 9-4, VCU had plenty of success in the non-conference portion of the schedule, but also had eye-opening experiences on the road at Memphis and Temple, lessons that coach Mike Rhoades hopes will pay dividends now that the Atlantic 10 race is on.

While Rhoades is frustrated the team wasn't able to bank those key résumé-building wins, he also sees a light at the end of the tunnel.

"Without a doubt, in 13 non-conference games, I think we should be better," he said. "But the one thing I keep coming back to, reading the stats and all that, is we have a lot of young guys. We have a lot of inexperienced guys. We have a lot of guys that have changed their roles.

"So when you play a good schedule, that stuff gets exposed. ... But I thought the last two weeks, three weeks, we've gotten better, we've improved, and it showed up in live action."

Rhoades and his staff have a phrase for when he senses players are close to turning the corner, referring to them as "in the know."

He said that manifests itself when players can tutor each other during practices, as opposed to looking to the staff for guidance.

"It's something as simple as the timing of a play, talking on defense, helping a guy through something - that's getting better," Rhoades said. "Meaning, you're becoming a little more confident now. You know it. You're starting to share that with some of your teammates."

VCU's first conference opponent is the Explorers, who are 6-7 under new coach Fran Dunphy, a former La Salle player who is returning to the school after long stints at Temple and Penn.

Rhoades noted Dunphy's experience is valuable to the rebuilding Explorers, who are still working to find their identity.

"There are multiple things that he does, depending on who is on the court," Rhoades said. "You've got to be prepared for them, because if you're not, that's how he's going to exploit you."

The Rams staff made sure there was no post-holiday hangover, with a welcome-back practice where Rhoades joked that the players got to "sweat off the turkey and the mac and cheese - and we got the eggnog out of the coaches."

The holiday period brought Rhoades a thrill off the court, as his son Logan committed to play football at Colgate. The Mills Godwin player was recruited as an athlete.

"As far as a parent, that's a great present, and I'm really proud of him," Rhoades said.