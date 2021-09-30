VCU loses sophomore Jamir Watkins to torn ACL

As the preseason continues to pick up, VCU men’s basketball has suffered another injury blow.
The program announced Thursday morning that sophomore Jamir Watkins suffered a torn ACL in his right knee during a practice this week.
He’s expected to miss the entire 2021-22 season.
“We’re devastated by the news, but we know with Jamir’s work ethic and approach, he’ll be back and ready to work in a few months,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said in a statement. “His teammates will rally around him throughout his rehabilitation.”
An MRI on Wednesday morning confirmed the injury, and Watkins will have surgery on his knee next week.
Watkins is a dynamic 6-7 wing for the Rams, who seemed to get stronger as his freshman season this past year progressed. He averaged 9.6 points and 2.9 rebounds in 24.9 minutes per game over his last seven games. His season averages were 7.2 points and 2.6 rebounds, in 18.3 minutes per game.
He proved to be a capable spark off the bench, able to impact on both ends.
"I think for Jamir it's just been steady progression. He's spent a lot of time in [VCU’s Basketball Development Center] getting extra work in,” VCU assistant coach J.D. Byers said of Watkins in February. “And I do think he's just getting more comfortable with what we do, on both sides of the basketball [court].
“And I think that many people have gotten a glimpse of what he can be, but I think it really is just the beginning stages of how good that kid could be, as he continues to work."
And Rhoades, in an interview on Monday morning, lauded the work Watkins had put in this offseason. He seemed primed to perhaps step into the Rams’ starting lineup. Watkins started a pair of games for VCU this past February, with Bones Hyland out due to injury.
“I think Jamir Watkins has really stepped up, and has worked with pace for sure,” Rhoades said Monday.
Now VCU will be forced to start the season without two key contributors. Returning starting point guard Ace Baldwin suffered a ruptured left Achilles tendon in May, and will likely be out until the beginning of January.
The Rams, who began official preseason practices this week, tip off their season on Nov. 9 at home against Saint Peter’s.
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr