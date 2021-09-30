VCU loses sophomore Jamir Watkins to torn ACL

As the preseason continues to pick up, VCU men’s basketball has suffered another injury blow.

The program announced Thursday morning that sophomore Jamir Watkins suffered a torn ACL in his right knee during a practice this week.

He’s expected to miss the entire 2021-22 season.

“We’re devastated by the news, but we know with Jamir’s work ethic and approach, he’ll be back and ready to work in a few months,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said in a statement. “His teammates will rally around him throughout his rehabilitation.”

An MRI on Wednesday morning confirmed the injury, and Watkins will have surgery on his knee next week.

Watkins is a dynamic 6-7 wing for the Rams, who seemed to get stronger as his freshman season this past year progressed. He averaged 9.6 points and 2.9 rebounds in 24.9 minutes per game over his last seven games. His season averages were 7.2 points and 2.6 rebounds, in 18.3 minutes per game.

He proved to be a capable spark off the bench, able to impact on both ends.