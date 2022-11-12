VCU men pull away late in victory over Morgan State

Barely five minutes had ticked by on the Siegel Center clock on Saturday night, and VCU and Morgan State had already put together a frenetic, physical, breathless display of basketball that felt like a full 40 minutes of action.

That pace held for the majority of the Rams’ 69-54 win over the Bears, as the Black and Gold pulled away late and secured a decisive victory over the scrappy Maryland-based team despite a whopping 45 turnovers between the two squads.

“We’re going to play our style of play,” VCU head coach Mike Rhoades said. “They’re not going to come in here and change how they play. [...] I thought their [style] won out more in the first half and I thought ours in the second half, especially the way we controlled the ball and shot at the rim.

“We held a good team that could score to 54 points and we still can get better.”

Despite 24 turnovers in 40 minutes, VCU held on thanks to 21 of the same from Morgan State and improved to 2-0 on the season. A back-and-forth first half started with the Rams winning the opening tip and forward Jamir Watkins nailing a 3-pointer 14 seconds into gameplay, included physical, contact-filled play, and ended with a slim one-point lead for VCU.

Araucous crowd tried to maintain the momentum, their slightly-ahead countdown chant convincing enough for one Morgan State player to turn the ball over. Free throws proved to be an issue on the opposite side of the ball, as VCU went just 14 of 25 from the line.

Forward Brandon Johns Jr. led all Rams with 15 points, also grabbing four rebounds and going 6-of-10 from the field, while newcomer David Shriver was 3-of-7 from beyond the arc; both players, however, ended up with twisted ankles, and Johns hobbled for a portion of the second half.

Chippiness infiltrated the court as well, with Johns and Bears forward Collin Nnamene heavily guarding each other to the point of ref intervention.

Though the Rams seemed off-kilter to start the second half, losing the lead on a steal and constantly under heavy pressure, they started building a lead after the under-16 timeout: a jumper from guard Ace Baldwin Jr., Shriver block, Jayden Nunn layup and Baldwin steal led to two successful Zeb Jackson free throws and a 41-33 lead.

Another Morgan State run that closed the gap to two wasn’t enough, as Baldwin hit a three with 7:42 to play elevated the Stu’s noise level to deafening.

But Morgan State never really went away until the waning minutes.

“The energy coming in from Morgan State, we all were riled up,” Johns said. “We knew it was going to be a hectic game. We knew they were going to press a lot, so we just wanted to keep that calm, neck-up mentality.”

The turnovers, a number of which also ended with missed opportunities, were Rhoades’ focus once the final horn had sounded.

“We had some bonehead plays, just time and score, jumping up in the air, going in for some layups where they’re just ready to block our shot or take a tough one,” Rhoades said. “When we can control the tempo, we got a shot at the rim every time.

“Once we rebounded defensively, consistently, that really helped us get some clean rebounds and run, get us going a bit.”