VCU men's basketball assistant Jamal Brunt promoted to associate head coach

VCU head coach Mike Rhoades elevated assistant coach Jamal Brunt to associate head coach this summer, a move announced by the school Tuesday afternoon.

Brunt, who played for Rhoades at Randolph-Macon, will be entering his fourth season with the Rams in 2021-22.

The Baltimore native, who has served as the Rams’ defensive coordinator, led a defensive turnaround at VCU in his first season on staff in 2018-19.

Coming off struggles on that end in 2017-18, the Rams rose to be one of the top defensive units in the country in 2018-19, en route to Rhoades’ first NCAA tournament appearance at the helm. VCU finished that season second in the nation in 3-point field goal percentage defense (held opponents to 28.5%) and sixth in overall field goal percentage defense (held opponents to 38.7%).

This past season, ahead of another NCAA tournament berth, VCU was 30th in the country in 3-point field goal percentage defense (30.5%) and 33rd in overall field goal percentage defense (40.5%).

Brunt has been working in college basketball for 18 years. He was a guard on Rhoades’ first teams at Randolph-Macon, from 1999-03 (Rhoades was the Yellow Jackets’ coach from 1999-2009). He then joined Rhoades’ Randolph-Macon staff and served as an assistant coach there from 2003-05.