VCU men's basketball assistant Jamal Brunt promoted to associate head coach

VCU head coach Mike Rhoades elevated assistant coach Jamal Brunt to associate head coach this summer, a move announced by the school Tuesday afternoon.
Brunt, who played for Rhoades at Randolph-Macon, will be entering his fourth season with the Rams in 2021-22.
The Baltimore native, who has served as the Rams’ defensive coordinator, led a defensive turnaround at VCU in his first season on staff in 2018-19.
Coming off struggles on that end in 2017-18, the Rams rose to be one of the top defensive units in the country in 2018-19, en route to Rhoades’ first NCAA tournament appearance at the helm. VCU finished that season second in the nation in 3-point field goal percentage defense (held opponents to 28.5%) and sixth in overall field goal percentage defense (held opponents to 38.7%).
This past season, ahead of another NCAA tournament berth, VCU was 30th in the country in 3-point field goal percentage defense (30.5%) and 33rd in overall field goal percentage defense (40.5%).
Brunt has been working in college basketball for 18 years. He was a guard on Rhoades’ first teams at Randolph-Macon, from 1999-03 (Rhoades was the Yellow Jackets’ coach from 1999-2009). He then joined Rhoades’ Randolph-Macon staff and served as an assistant coach there from 2003-05.
After that, Brunt worked for coach Chris Mooney at Richmond, serving as the Spiders’ director of operations from 2005-07, as an assistant coach from 2007-13 and as associate head coach from 2013-15.
He moved on to Miami from there, as one of former George Mason coach Jim Larrañaga’s assistant coaches from 2015-18, before Rhoades hired him at VCU in the spring of 2018.
Off the court, Brunt has been a valuable recruiter at his various stops, too.
Last year he was selected to Silver Waves Media’s list of 50 impactful mid-major assistants.
According to a copy of the contract obtained by the Times-Dispatch, Brunt agreed to a one-year contract renewal in April before signing an amended agreement reflecting his promotion in June.
Rhoades contract extension includes just extra years, 5% state employee raise
As part of the deal, he’s not due to receive yearly salary increases like those included as part of an extension he agreed to in 2019. But he does receive a 5% raise in his base salary this year, part of the 5% raises granted to all state employees in the state’s new budget, beginning with the fiscal year that began July 1.
That increases the base salary by $22,950, from $459,000 to $481,950, according to a copy of the contract obtained by the Times-Dispatch.
Rhoades also receives supplemental compensation as part of his time to “assist, promote, and participate in radio and television programs, show or events sponsored, owned, produced by or otherwise affiliated with the University and which directly or indirectly promote the purposes or further the interest of the University.”
The supplemental compensation, combined with his base salary, put Rhoades at a total compensation of $1.2 million under the original six-year contract he signed when hired by VCU in 2017.
Then under the extension Rhoades received in 2019, increases to his supplemental income brought him to $1.5 million in total compensation effective July 2019, then $1.6 million effective July 2020 and $1.7 effective July 2021.
But the extension he signed this year is not set to include further supplemental income increases beyond the one that took effect last month.
The new extension also does not include additional program budget increases for things like recruiting.
Rhoades’ amended deal runs through April 2027.
