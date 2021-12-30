VCU men's basketball forced to postpone second A-10 game, against Davidson Sunday

The VCU men’s basketball team’s wait to begin Atlantic 10 play will continue.
The league announced Thursday morning that the Rams’ scheduled Sunday home game against Davidson has been postponed, with members of the VCU program still in COVID-19 protocols.
The team’s scheduled A-10 opener Thursday night against George Mason was postponed on Tuesday, too, due to the Rams’ continued battles with the virus.
Sunday will mark a fourth straight game overall missed for VCU. The Rams (7-4) last played on Dec. 15, against Florida Atlantic.
Positive COVID-19 tests at Penn State canceled the Nittany Lions’ planned trip to VCU for a Dec. 18 game. Then members of VCU’s program entered COVID-19 protocols on Dec. 19, prompting the cancellation of the Rams’ nonconference finale, on Dec. 21 against New Hampshire — and subsequently the postponements of the George Mason and Davidson games, too.
VCU coach Mike Rhoades said on Monday morning that while the Rams at the time were preparing to play George Mason on Thursday, it was with a limited roster, with members of the program in the COVID-19 protocols.
Now the limitations are continuing to keep VCU off the floor. The A-10, in a similar move as other leagues, on Tuesday revised its forfeiture policy for league play, allowing for games that can’t be played due to positive COVID-19 tests to be postponed with an effort to reschedule.
The league previously held a policy that if a team couldn’t play because of COVID-19 issues, but its opponent could, then the affected team would take a forfeit.
Also part of the policy announced Tuesday is a guideline that teams with at least seven available players and one available coach are expected to play.
VCU’s women’s basketball team has battled COVID-19 issues as well, with the Rams’ protocols behind the cancellation of nonconference games against Tennessee State, Delaware and Delaware State, and the postponement of the team’s Saturday A-10 opener against La Salle.
For now, the men’s team’s next scheduled game is Wednesday at Dayton, and the women’s team’s next scheduled game is Wednesday at home against Duquesne.
No rescheduled dates have been announced for the postponed games yet.