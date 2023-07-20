VCU on Thursday afternoon released its 2023-24 men's basketball nonconference schedule, highlighted by a first-ever visit from Memphis and coach Penny Hardaway, a top-tier field in the ESPN Events Invitational and no true road games.

As a mid-major consistently at or near the pinnacle of the Atlantic 10 hierarchy, procuring nonconference matchups with the potential to boost its NCAA tournament résumé is of paramount importance for VCU, which has reached the Big Dance 13 times since 2004.

The A-10 has in recent years regressed to garner just one or two NCAA tournament bids after previously developing a reputation as a multi-bid league for a time.

So résumé-boosting games during conference play have for the Rams become increasingly sparse.

Hence, with new coach Ryan Odom and director of basketball operations Kelsey Knoche taking charge of scheduling, the Rams' non-league slate for this upcoming season carries some added weight as VCU hoops enters a new era.

The 13-game nonconference schedule kicks off Nov. 6 when McNeese State visits the Siegel Center. That game entails an intriguing storyline as the Cowboys are coached by embattled former VCU coach Will Wade.

While at LSU, Wade's next stop after leaving VCU, he was found to have made impermissible payments to the former fiancée of a player, while also failing to cooperate in an investigation and failing to promote an atmosphere of compliance.

Wade was let go by LSU amid the investigation, and hired by McNeese this offseason. He will be serving a 10-game suspension stemming from the investigation when the Cowboys visit Richmond and therefore not on the sidelines he has in the past so regularly patrolled.

The McNeese game is the first of four season-opening home contests, followed by Samford (Nov. 10), Radford (Nov. 15) and Seattle (Nov. 18).

The Rams project to be comfortably favored in each of those four matchups as Odom's almost entirely reconstructed roster seeks to jell.

Though Samford (Southern Conference), Radford (Big South) and Seattle (Western Athletic Conference) are likely to enter the Siegel Center as underdogs, each program won at least 20 games last year and all three are expected to compete atop their respective leagues in 2023-24.

Next up is a loaded field at the ESPN Events Invitational Nov. 23-26 at the Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Florida.

The Rams are guaranteed three games in a bracket that includes recent Final Four participant Florida Atlantic, Penn State, Iowa State, Texas A&M, Boise State, Virginia Tech and Butler.

Storylines abound should VCU draw Penn State, which is coached by former Rams head man Mike Rhoades and led by former VCU standouts Ace Baldwin Jr. and Nick Kern.

The Rams and Hokies, meanwhile, have not met since an 82-52 VCU victory in December of 2013 at the Richmond Coliseum.

Iowa State, Texas A&M and Boise State made the NCAA tournament last season. Matchups for the ESPN Events Invitational will be released at a later date.

After Thanksgiving, VCU closes out its nonconference schedule with six consecutive home games.

Norfolk State, which won 20-plus games the past two seasons, makes the trip up I-64 West for a Dec. 1 in-state showdown. The Spartans made the NCAA tournament in 2021 and 2022.

And on Dec. 6, perhaps the biggest draw of the Rams' nonconference slate looms when Memphis, coached by four-time NBA All-Star Hardaway, come to town in what's been billed as one of the more anticipated games the Siegel Center has ever hosted in its 24-year history.

Memphis, which beat VCU 62-47 in November of last year, is coming off a season in which it won 26 games, made the NCAA tournament and finished No. 22 in the NCAA's NET rankings as well as No. 24 in the final AP Top 25 poll. The Tigers have never played at the Siegel Center.

On Dec. 10, reigning Southwestern Athletic Conference regular-season champ Alcorn State visits the Siegel Center.

Home games against Maryland-Eastern Shore (Dec. 22) and Gardner-Webb (Dec. 30) round out the nonconference slate before the Rams begin A-10 play, so VCU will enter the conference portion of its schedule without having played a true road game.

VCU NONCONFERENCE

BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Nov.: 6, McNeese State, 7 p.m.; 10, Samford, 7; 15, Radford, 7; 18, Seattle, 2; 23-26, ESPN Events Invitational, Orlando, Fla.

Dec.: 1, Norfolk State, 7 p.m.; 6, Memphis, TBA; 10, Alcorn State, 2; 16, Temple, TBA; 22, Md.-Eastern Shore, 7; 30, Gardner-Webb, 2

