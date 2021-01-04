VCU men's basketball resumes activity after weekend pause

After a brief pause, VCU men’s basketball is back to work.

The Rams announced Saturday morning that the program paused activity due to COVID-19 protocols, postponing that day’s scheduled home game against Davidson. The announcement stated that the program would “resume team activities once all personnel clear COVID-19 protocols.”

On Monday morning, VCU announced that personnel were cleared to return Sunday night, and that activity would resume. That gives a green light for the Rams’ games this week at George Mason Wednesday and at home against Rhode Island on Saturday.

It’s still to be determined when the game against Davidson could be made up. The Atlantic 10 will work with both the Rams and Wildcats to find a date suitable for both programs.

The last weekend of the regular season is a possibility as well, March 4-7. That is open for all teams. But if an earlier date is possible, that would be the choice.