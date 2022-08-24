VCU men's soccer enters season young, but with bright future waiting

For VCU men’s soccer’s Dave Giffard, this year has presented somewhat of a first in a Division I coaching career that’s spanned almost two dozen years.

Giffard, who is entering his 13th season at VCU, lost 11 players to graduation or pro opportunities, a group made up of essentially a full cohort of starters.

There remain multiple returners who made impacts last fall. And Giffard and his staff recruited a large class of 15 newcomers — a haul ranked among the best in the nation.

Still, in the aftermath of the loss of so many past starters, Giffard considers the current squad to be — at this point — perhaps the least-experienced group he’s had in his D-I career.

"It's a real reset, and beginning of a new cycle," Giffard said, on Wednesday afternoon.

The collection of current players contains an abundance of talent, still. It’s just that much of that talent hasn’t yet been seasoned with a hefty share of game experience.

That’s a gap the Rams will be working to start closing over the course of this season, through a demanding schedule. And the road ahead, with the lessons learned along the way, could help turn the inexperience into a team functioning closer to its potential.

VCU opens its schedule at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday night at a Marshall team ranked No. 14 in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25.

“My focus is just teach more, help more, bring along,” Giffard said. “Show what's right, show what's wrong, hold us accountable. Reinforce what's right, train it and go and do it again."

Among the 11 who departed was midfielder Celio Pompeu, who led the Rams with 17 points last year (four goals, seven assists) and who is currently playing for STL CITY2 in the MLS NEXT Pro league. Also Simon Fitch, who is from Richmond and who signed with the Kickers in February. And veteran goalkeeper Mario Sequeira, too.

But, knowing what would be lost, the Rams assembled their lengthy list of newcomers — that Top Drawer Soccer ranked the 24th-best in the country. The players represent a collection that Giffard believes will look even better than the 24th-ranked class in the nation two to three years from now.

“We got two or three guys that I don’t think you’re going to find better players in those roles in terms of ability in the college game anywhere,” Giffard said. “And they just need to play 20 games.”

Among the standouts are Moussa Ndiaye, a defensive midfielder from Dakar, Senegal. Also Gerardo Castillo, a left back from San Jose, Costa Rica, who Giffard believes has the potential to be the best at his position at the collegiate level.

But also, back are players like sophomore Damian Gallegos, a midfielder from Mechanicsville who tied Pompeu for the team high in goals last fall with four. Also redshirt sophomore Ethan Manheim (Cosby) and redshirt junior Jared Valdes, both defenders, who this week were selected as captains by their teammates.

Giffard has witnessed that the multiple impact returners the Rams do have have taken it upon themselves to carry the evolved roles that will be asked of them this year.

“And that’s one of the things I really like about this group, is they’re very intrinsically motivated within the team,” Giffard said.

VCU began shaping this year’s team in earnest over the course of a team trip to Costa Rica earlier this summer, where the Rams played six games against pro teams. And, outside of the games, players bonded over whitewater rafting and ziplining excursions.

“From that, a lot of chemistry was built,” Gallegos said.

The Rams’ schedule, including preseason exhibitions, has nine teams that played in last year’s NCAA tournament. And that, to Giffard, is the only way to learn the lessons that’ll turn the talent he has from green to battle tested.

A realization of the Rams’ potential, at this point, could be a ways away. But the process of getting there officially shifts into gear on Thursday.

“Right now we’re at a decent level,” Gallegos said. “But I think as the season progresses I think we’ll definitely be able to reach higher — a lot higher — because we definitely do have a lot of talent on the team.”