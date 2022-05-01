VCU men's tennis makes it a five-peat at the Atlantic 10 tournament

VCU men’s tennis’ reign at the top of the Atlantic 10 has continued for yet another year.

The top-seeded Rams, on Sunday, beat No. 3 seed Dayton 4-0 in the conference championship match to nab a fifth straight A-10 tournament title.

VCU (21-6) has now won every A-10 tournament crown dating back to 2017. The 2020 tournament wasn’t played due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Rams reached this year’s title match by beating No. 8 seed St. Bonaventure 4-0 in Friday’s quarterfinals, then No. 4 seed Davidson in Saturday’s semifinals.

On Sunday, VCU won the doubles point via victories by the pairings of Iñigo Torre Martin and Rayane Stable over Matt DeMarco and Steven Karl (6-1), and Joaquim Almeida and Matisse Bobichon over Joe DeMarco and Ronit Hiryur (6-1).

In singles, to clinch the match, Torre Martin beat Will Harper at the No. 3 spot in the lineup (6-1, 6-4), Bobichon beat Matt DeMarco at No. 4 (6-2, 7-5) and Stable beat Eric Perkowski at No. 5 (6-1, 6-1).

Sunday marked a fourth A-10 title for VCU coach Anthony Rossi, who was promoted to head coach in 2018 after a year as a Rams assistant. The first three came under longtime former coach Paul Kostin. Kostin coached the VCU men’s team for 28 years and the VCU women’s team for 19 years, before retiring in 2020.

Next for VCU is the NCAA tournament, which will begin May 19 at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex in Champaign, Ill. The full tournament field will be unveiled in a selection show that will be streamed at 6 p.m. Monday on NCAA.com.

In the most recent ITA rankings, VCU was No. 30. Also, Charles Bertimon — the Rams’ top singles player — is No. 90 in the ITA rankings. Bertimon and his twin brother, Maxence, are ranked No. 40 by the ITA as doubles partners.