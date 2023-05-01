In order to earn six consecutive conference titles and establish a winning culture that spans generations, habits and expectations must be passed down from one era to the next.

Such practices in mentorship have been at the heart of an extended run of success for coach Anthony Rossi and his VCU men's tennis program, which on Sunday captured its sixth consecutive Atlantic 10 tournament title after blowing through the field and sweeping Dayton in the title match at the USTA campus in Orlando, Fla.

On Tuesday night, it was announced that VCU earned a spot in No. 5 national seed Virginia's NCAA tournament regional, a group that also includes Navy (23-19) and Ole Miss (17-9).

The Rams, seeded second behind UVa in the four-team pod, will play Ole Miss, with the Cavaliers meeting the Midshipmen. If both VCU and UVa win, they will meet in the second round.

Rossi credits the sustained success to the work ethic of every student-athlete he's had over the last six years, and to his entire coaching staff.

"Everyone. It's not just one person, one player, one coach. We all did it together," he said on Monday.

After winning the title, Rossi thought in particular of a player that graduated last year, Iñigo Torre Martin, who he said was instrumental in passing down the practices and expectations that go along with winning conference titles to the current crop of Rams.

"It has to be that way, when you come as a freshman you don't have the experience that the older guys have," Rossi said.

"As a coach, it's a little bit like a parent. You can tell the younger ones what it should be like and what to expect. But if it comes from a teammate, then it's much more impactful. They have a role to play, those upperclassmen, they have as much an impact as we as coaches do."

Senior graduate student Charles Bertimon echoed that sentiment, saying he teaches younger players that the past is irrelevant, you're only as good as today.

Bertimon won his singles match 6-1, 6-4 on court No. 2, and helped clinch the doubles point by winning alongside brother Maxence Bertimon, 6-4.

"We try to build a culture at VCU where we're not scared about facing any team," Bertimon said, adding that the support in Orlando by VCU Athletics administration, some of which traveled with the team, was cherished.

"We're working so hard that we shouldn't worry if we face a top-five team, one of the best in the country. But we also try to stay humble, be respectful. ... We try to approach each week as a way to prepare for the NCAA (tournament)."

Rossi said there was never really a moment where it felt like the title might slip away. VCU, the A-10 tournament's top seed, swept Saint Joseph's in the quarterfinals and Davidson in the semifinals.

Charles Bertimon said the team arrived in Orlando a couple days early to prepare to compete in the Florida heat, and didn't take anything for granted despite being the conference's top team all season.

Spurred on by some fast starts in which the Rams went up by at least a break if not two on every court at each stage of the tournament, Rossi's Rams, ranked No. 38 in the country, made quick work of their A-10 opposition.

Bertimon said every player felt connected as they began their individual matches.

"That definitely took a little bit of pressure off their shoulders," Rossi said of the collectively fast starts.

"On pretty much every court, in the first 20-30 minutes, we started strong. So that definitely helps."

VCU clinched the title on the No. 4 singles court as senior Maxence Bertimon won 6-2, 6-3, an appropriate ending for a player that was injured at the end of the fall.

Rossi said, for a time, VCU wasn't sure if Maxence would be able to compete this spring. Charles Bertimon said Maxence didn't know he'd clinched the title at first, until the whole team ran to him and chased him around the court.

"For him and as a senior playing one of his last matches for us, for him to be able to (clinch the title) it was a pretty cool moment," Rossi said.

The coach is a native of France, and VCU has players on its roster hailing from Brazil, Switzerland and Virginia, in addition to various regions of France.

Rossi said the transition to a new country, culture and methods of training can be difficult for some players, like freshman Frenchman Romain Gales, who struggled a bit to adapt this past fall.

So Rossi was particularly proud of Gales' contribution and growth. Gales won 6-1, 6-1 on the No. 5 singles court against Dayton.

"It's a little bit different here in the U.S., plus the workload, having to practice that much, classes on top of that," Rossi said.

"At a point in the fall, it was very tough for (Gales). He took some losses in the fall that he probably would never have in the spring. So in terms of growth, he's the biggest one."

Elsewhere across the commonwealth, Old Dominion (18-9) earned a spot alongside Utah and Drake in a regional hosted by No. 16 national seed North Carolina.

