VCU men's, women's basketball teams receive bids to NIT, WNIT

VCU men’s basketball, for the first time in 14 years, is bound for the NIT.

And VCU women’s basketball, for the third time in four years, has received a bid to the WNIT.

Both programs learned their postseason destinations on Sunday night.

VCU’s men’s team was given a No. 3 seed and will host Princeton in the first round, on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Siegel Center. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.

The full 64-team WNIT bracket, with first-round matchups, won’t be announced until Monday. First-round games will be played on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The men’s team teetered on the NCAA tournament bubble for the backstretch of its regular-season schedule, boosted by a stretch of eight straight victories. But, ultimately, a loss at Saint Louis in the regular-season finale and a loss to Richmond to open the Atlantic 10 tournament pushed the Rams (21-9) too far outside of the Big Dance picture.

VCU was included in five of 100 bracket projections around the web as of Sunday afternoon, according to the site bracketmatrix.com, compared to 60 of 133 brackets on Friday morning. The Rams had been selected to nine of the last 10 possible NCAA tournaments (excluding 2020, when there was no tournament). They carried a NET ranking of 56.

The last time they played in the NIT was in 2008, when they fell to UAB in the first round. VCU’s men’s team is 2-5 overall in the tournament in five total appearances.

The 32-team NIT tournament will be contested on the campus of the higher seed through the first three rounds, and the semifinals and final will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Elsewhere, from the A-10, Dayton received a No. 1 seed, but will travel to play Toledo due to the NCAA tournament First Four being played on its campus. Saint Louis received a No. 3 NIT seed and will host Northern Iowa. St. Bonaventure will travel to No. 4 seed Colorado.

And, from the Commonwealth, UVA will travel to face No. 3 seed Mississippi State.

Princeton is 23-6 overall, and has a NET ranking of 102. The Tigers went 12-2 in Ivy League play, to win the regular-season title, but fell to Yale in the Ivy League tournament title game on Sunday. As a regular-season champion that did not win its conference tournament or earn at-large selection to the NCAA tournament, Princeton had an automatic bid to the NIT.

The Tigers are one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the nation, fifth in the nation at 11 treys per game. They shoot them at a 38.8% clip, which is sixth nationally. Princeton is also 11th in the country in overall field goal percentage (48.8%) and 18th in turnovers allowed per game (10.2).

VCU, conversely, is third in the nation in holding teams to 27.5% beyond the arc, 13th in the country in overall field goal percentage defense (holding teams to 38.9%) and ninth nationally in turnovers forced per game (17.3).

VCU’s women’s team fell to Dayton in the semifinals of the A-10 tournament on March 5, dashing hopes of making a second straight NCAA tournament. The Rams won the A-10 tournament last year to make the Big Dance for the first time since 2009.

The Rams are 15-11 overall, and carried a NET ranking of 92 on Sunday.

This year is VCU’s ninth WNIT appearance.

From Virginia, Norfolk State, Liberty and Old Dominion also received WNIT bids. And, from the A-10, Fordham and Rhode Island are in as well.