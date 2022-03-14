VCU motivated to make mark in NIT, beginning with Tuesday home game against Princeton

In the aftermath of Friday, VCU’s KeShawn Curry said on Monday, the Rams were left disappointed at the fact that they didn’t get an extended stay in Washington, D.C. — that they didn’t win the Atlantic 10 tournament.

“I feel like we had a great shot this year of winning it,” Curry said. “We just, we let one slip away.”

VCU fell to eventual tournament champion Richmond in the A-10 quarterfinals on Friday night, which ultimately ended the Rams' hopes of an NCAA tournament bid. They headed back to Richmond the next morning.

And, after getting most of the rest of the weekend off, they met at 9:45 p.m. on Sunday night to discuss their next objective: the NIT.

VCU (21-9) earned the sixth NIT bid in program history shortly beforehand, securing a No. 3 seed and a first-round home game against Princeton (23-6). The Rams and Tigers will tip off at 7 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on ESPNU.

It’s VCU’s first time in the event since 2008. And as the disappointment of this past weekend begins to wane, the Rams want to use the emotion to their advantage to make a mark in the NIT.

“Our guys, they're upset,” Curry said. “They're ready to play. They're ready to take it out on somebody else."

Point guard Ace Baldwin Jr. said Monday that he was in his head a lot this weekend, about how Friday played out. Looking back, he felt VCU diverted from its style.

The Rams were bested from a defensive perspective in a way they haven’t been often this year, as Jacob Gilyard’s 7 of 12 night from 3-point range paced a 9 of 19 night overall for UR, against a VCU team that was second in the nation in holding opponents to just 26.8% beyond the arc.

And thus the Rams slipped too far off the NCAA tournament bubble — Dayton ended up ahead of them out of the A-10, the very first team out of the field of 68, nudged out when UR snagged a bid by beating Davidson in the league title game.

“I wish we had more games. I wish we won a couple more,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said. “But the reality is, if you look at our numbers compared to some others, man, we were in a pretty good place, too. But we still needed to take care of some business that we didn't do."

So VCU, which has become an NCAA tournament regular in the past decade, settled into the NIT. The NIT selection show aired at 9 p.m. Sunday and, after learning that their opponent would be Princeton on a two-day turnaround, Rams coaches hunkered down in the Basketball Development Center until about 1:30 a.m. Monday, before returning for more prep at 8 a.m.

The glaring characteristic that jumps out about the Tigers, who won the Ivy League regular-season title before falling to Yale in the conference championship game on Sunday, is how well they shoot the 3 — which makes the Rams’ perimeter defense, however good it’s been overall, all the more important considering lapses in that area against Richmond Friday and against Saint Louis on March 5.

Princeton is fifth nationally with 11 3s made per game, and shoots them at a 38.8% clip, which is sixth nationally.

“We can’t give up 3s,” Baldwin said. “That’s how teams really have to beat us, by shooting 3s. So we just got to take their 3s away and just play our style of defense.”

What may help VCU Tuesday is its familiarity with UR, which employs Princeton-style principles in the flow of its offense. Spiders coach Chris Mooney played at Princeton from 1990-94, where he was all-Ivy League — and where he nearly overlapped with current Tigers coach Mitch Henderson, who played at Princeton from 1994-98.

In that sense, Rhoades said what Princeton does is very familiar.

A key cog in the Tigers’ offense is Tosan Evbuomwan, who at 6-8 and 215 pounds is tied for 34th in the nation with five assists per game. He also averages 15.8 points and 6.5 rebounds, and was named the Ivy League player of the year.

He’s a player who can get by defenders and finish, Rhoades said, but whose ability to do that must be balanced from a defensive perspective with his ability to kick the ball back out to a teammate for an open 3.

“Throughout most of the year we've been elite guarding the 3-point line,” Rhoades said. “And against a team like Princeton that has multiple guys that can get it going from 3, I mean, it's a huge, huge concern and a huge emphasis going into the game tomorrow night.”

But VCU will enter Tuesday’s matchup as a team that’s motivated, a fire rising from the disappointment it experienced on Friday.

The Rams didn’t get quite far enough for a ticket to the Big Dance. But a chance to finish the season on a high note lies ahead, another opportunity to grab.

“Coach told us, whatever team that has the most enthusiasm, that wants to be here, is going to win,” Baldwin said. “The team that doesn't want to be here, they're going to lose. So we're just here to play hard and just win it all. We're not here to BS."

Note: VCU athletics was granted a mask waiver for Tuesday’s game, so masks will be optional. VCU will transition to mostly mask optional university wide starting on March 21. ... It was reported Monday that Princeton seniors Jaelin Llewellyn, Ethan Wright, Drew Friberg, and Elijah Barnes are entering the transfer portal, as graduate transfers. All will play Tuesday, according to a Princeton athletics spokesperson. The Ivy League doesn't allow graduate students to compete in varsity athletics.