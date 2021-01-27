VCU moves Fordham game, setting stage for weekend doubleheader at Siegel Center

After more Atlantic 10 schedule shuffling, VCU will now play host to a weekend doubleheader at the Siegel Center.

The school announced Wednesday evening that it will now welcome Fordham to the Siegel Center Sunday in a 5 p.m. tipoff, for a game that was originally scheduled to be played on Feb. 15.

VCU's original A-10 slate called for it to host La Salle at 1 p.m. on Saturday, and that game will remain on as scheduled.

Saturday's game will be broadcast on NBC Sports Network, and Sunday's on MASN and ESPN+.

The move will open up what was a congested portion of the schedule for VCU. The team had its Jan. 16 game at Richmond postponed to Feb. 17 due to COVID-19 issues within the Spiders' program, which meant it was going to host Richmond on Feb. 12, host Fordham on Feb. 15 and play at Richmond on Feb. 17.

Now both VCU and Richmond will get four days off between those matchups.