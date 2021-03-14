VCU nabs at-large bid to NCAA tournament, will face Oregon in first round

Asked Sunday if he thought VCU would be in the NCAA tournament this year, Rhoades said he thought his team could beat anybody on its schedule. But considering how young the Rams are, he believed there would be too many growing pains.

But the Rams’ performance in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in November, with wins over Utah State and Memphis, left Rhoades with an impression that his group was better than he thought.

“And then as we started improving throughout December and early January, we were like, ‘Man, we can play with anybody,’” Rhoades said.

Consistent offensive firepower from sophomore guard Bones Hyland, and consistent disruption on defense, helped VCU rumble through A-10 play. It recovered from a harrowing loss at St. Bonaventure on Jan. 20 to win six straight, including a win over the Bonnies at home on Feb. 12 that lifted the team to first place in the league at the time and that was important for its NCAA tournament résumé.

The Rams finished second in the league before making a run to their sixth A-10 title game.

As VCU sorted through the disappointment of Sunday’s result, with lessons to learn from the game, Rhoades said he also wanted the Rams to move forward with pride in what they’ve accomplished to this point.