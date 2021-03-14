VCU nabs at-large bid to NCAA tournament, will face Oregon in first round

DAYTON, Ohio — As the sting of Sunday afternoon’s loss to St. Bonaventure in the Atlantic 10 title game began to wear off, VCU received something else to anticipate.
The Rams, as expected, earned an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament just three hours after falling to the Bonnies.
VCU (19-7), slotted as a No. 10 seed, will face No. 7 Oregon (20-6) in the first round on Saturday. The matchup landed in the West Region, though the entire tournament will be played in the state of Indiana.
While VCU coach Mike Rhoades said after the St. Bonaventure game that making the NCAA tournament would ease the disappointment of Sunday’s loss, he also said his team has to learn from the result against the Bonnies.
“We got to improve from today and be excited about playing,” Rhoades said, “because it is a dream come true for many of our guys.”
The tipoff time for Saturday’s game was to be released Sunday night.
It’s the Rams’ ninth NCAA tournament appearance in the last 10 opportunities, not counting last year’s canceled event. It’s the 18th tournament appearance in program history.
It comes four months after such an accomplishment may have seemed improbable for a team that lost a significant chunk of its 2019-20 production, with the graduation of five seniors and transfer of Marcus Santos-Silva to Texas Tech. Those departures left a roster with eight upperclassmen to five upperclassmen, one of the youngest roster configurations in the country.
Asked Sunday if he thought VCU would be in the NCAA tournament this year, Rhoades said he thought his team could beat anybody on its schedule. But considering how young the Rams are, he believed there would be too many growing pains.
But the Rams’ performance in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in November, with wins over Utah State and Memphis, left Rhoades with an impression that his group was better than he thought.
“And then as we started improving throughout December and early January, we were like, ‘Man, we can play with anybody,’” Rhoades said.
Consistent offensive firepower from sophomore guard Bones Hyland, and consistent disruption on defense, helped VCU rumble through A-10 play. It recovered from a harrowing loss at St. Bonaventure on Jan. 20 to win six straight, including a win over the Bonnies at home on Feb. 12 that lifted the team to first place in the league at the time and that was important for its NCAA tournament résumé.
The Rams finished second in the league before making a run to their sixth A-10 title game.
As VCU sorted through the disappointment of Sunday’s result, with lessons to learn from the game, Rhoades said he also wanted the Rams to move forward with pride in what they’ve accomplished to this point.
“It ain’t just going to go away that fast,” Hyland said of the feelings from the loss. “Just trying to get that off our heads and try to move forward, as Coach Rhoades would say, that’s one of our core values, just trying to move forward.”
VCU planned to bus to Indianapolis after the tournament selection show Sunday, about a two-hour drive, in preparation for tournament play.
VCU is a No. 10 seed for the third time in program history. The Rams were that seed in 2016, when they beat Oregon State before falling to Oklahoma, and in 2016, when they fell to Saint Mary’s.
Hyland on Sunday saw in the Rams the same down faces he saw after they fell at St. Bonaventure in January.
But VCU effectively responded from that setback to put itself in position for the program’s ninth at-large bid to the Big Dance. The team will try to do the same on Saturday against the Ducks.
“We just got to refocus, though, and get that energy back,” Hyland said. “And get that bond back basically on the floor and trust in each other even more when adversity hits. So definitely got to regroup, refocus and try to do the best we can.”
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr