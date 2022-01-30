VCU, nearing midway point of league play, is A-10’s top 3-point shooting team

Vince Williams Jr.’s go-ahead 3-pointer in VCU’s win at Richmond on Saturday wasn’t just a big shot in the moment.
It also contributed to a trend that continues for the Rams.
VCU has seen a drastic improvement in its success from beyond the arc in the month of January, and in the last seven games in particular, including Richmond.
In the Rams’ first 12 games, which includes their Atlantic 10 opener at Dayton on Jan. 5., they shot 29.8% on 3-point attempts. At that point, they ranked 13th out of 14 league teams in the category.
But over VCU’s last seven games, starting with La Salle (42.9%, Jan. 8) and including Saturday, the team has shot 42.2% from deep.
And even with the Dayton matchup thrown in, when the Rams were 7 of 21 (33.3%) beyond the arc, VCU through Saturday's games has been the A-10’s best 3-point shooting team since league play began at 40.9% in eight contests.
“I just think we're sharing the ball better,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said of what’s behind the improvement. “We're not fighting the game as much.”
In particular, Rhoades feels the Rams are doing a better job of creating inside-outside looks from beyond the arc, off of paint touches. And of generating looks off of an extra pass, turning down what may be a quality look at one spot for an even better look elsewhere.
The Rams haven’t been selfish, Williams said.
“They pass up a good shot for another person's shot,” Williams said. “So I feel like we're doing more of that.”
Point guard Ace Baldwin Jr. has certainly helped with that, since he’s been back in the lineup the last 11 games coming off an offseason Achilles injury.
Williams, a sort of point forward for VCU, still leads the team with 64 assists in 19 games. But Baldwin already has 57 dimes in 11 games. He’s not eligible for a national assists per game ranking because he hasn’t played in 75% of the Rams’ games, but if he was, his average of 5.2 assists would rank as high as 23rd nationally.
Baldwin is also shooting the 3 efficiently himself, 61.1% (11 of 18) in his last six games. Williams continues to lead VCU in 3s made. He’s shot 57.7% (15 of 26) in his last five games and 38.7% overall (41 of 106). Marcus Tsohonis is shooting 40.7% (22 of 54) in 18 games.
The Rams, against Richmond, were 3 of 6 from deep in the first half. Then, in the second half, one of the biggest 3s of their season to this point, from Williams, pushed them to a third straight win.
“I think with our 3s, compared to the beginning of the year, we're just taking better ones,” Rhoades said. “And the right guys are taking them."
