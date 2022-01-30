VCU, nearing midway point of league play, is A-10’s top 3-point shooting team

Vince Williams Jr.’s go-ahead 3-pointer in VCU’s win at Richmond on Saturday wasn’t just a big shot in the moment.

It also contributed to a trend that continues for the Rams.

VCU has seen a drastic improvement in its success from beyond the arc in the month of January, and in the last seven games in particular, including Richmond.

In the Rams’ first 12 games, which includes their Atlantic 10 opener at Dayton on Jan. 5., they shot 29.8% on 3-point attempts. At that point, they ranked 13th out of 14 league teams in the category.

But over VCU’s last seven games, starting with La Salle (42.9%, Jan. 8) and including Saturday, the team has shot 42.2% from deep.

And even with the Dayton matchup thrown in, when the Rams were 7 of 21 (33.3%) beyond the arc, VCU through Saturday's games has been the A-10’s best 3-point shooting team since league play began at 40.9% in eight contests.

“I just think we're sharing the ball better,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said of what’s behind the improvement. “We're not fighting the game as much.”