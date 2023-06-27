VCU administrators, coaches, student-athletes and stakeholders convened Monday night in a virtual town hall in conjunction with the
HAVOC Unlimited Collective regarding the ever-changing landscape of Name, Image and Likeness.
Over the course of the hour-long session hosted by Rams radio play-by-play man Robby Robinson,
NIL was on at least two occasions referred to as "the wild west."
Navigating that frontier was at the forefront of discussion.
"The world of college athletics has changed cataclysmically in the last few years," said VCU director of athletics Ed McLaughlin, before adding that 38% of men's college basketball players and 41% of women's college basketball players were in the transfer portal this year.
In addition to McLaughlin, speakers included VCU men's and women's basketball coaches Ryan Odom and Beth O'Boyle, senior associate AD for student services and NIL Noah Strebler, former VCU basketball player and Rams radio analyst Rodney Ashby, women's hoops standout Mykel Parham and men's hoops standout Zeb Jackson.
Strebler shared various particulars as it pertains to the ever-evolving rules surrounding NCAA compliance with NIL. Ashby, a board member and leading figure in the collective, helped illuminate the relationship between VCU and the collective, and illustrated how fans, donors and businesses can best get involved.
Ryan Odom
Odom spoke on a couple occasions, and outlined the significance of NIL in terms of its impact on VCU's student-athletes.
"It's an important aspect to their experience here at VCU," Odom said.
"We're excited for the new age and where things are headed, the benefits that name, image and likeness presents for our student-athletes are really special. Learning financial literacy and taxes, things like that that are so important for such a young person that's getting ready to enter the real world, it's a really important aspect to growing and maturing."
O'Boyle echoed Odom, emphasizing the need to stay on top of what she called a "changing landscape" of college athletics.
"The best part of our program is our student-athletes," O'Boyle said. "They are incredible ambassadors to VCU, to our athletic programs. And I think any opportunities that arise, you will not only feel their passion and commitment. You will be absolutely just blown away by the way that they represent VCU."
At 5.2 points per game, guard Zeb Jackson is set to become VCU’s leading returning scorer next season.
Parham and Jackson shared details of experiences already afforded to them by NIL and the collective. Parham last year did an NIL deal with the local SPCA that involved taking pictures with dogs, and interns for United Way of Greater Richmond & Petersburg.
Parham lauded the connections forged with the Richmond community through NIL opportunities. She also alluded to the business experience gained through contract and branding negotiations synonymous with NIL activity.
"We have such amazing, talented and influential student-athletes here, and we have such a rich community that surrounds us," Parham said.
"So we have this really special opportunity to combine the two and be able to uplift small businesses and businesses in the Richmond community with NIL."
Jackson touched on the men's team's upcoming trip to Greece and collective progress this summer in the basketball development center before delving into how NIL has impacted his own professional life off the court.
Jackson discussed his experience working with Synergy Technical president and CEO Rohana Meade.
Along with former and current Rams KeShawn Curry, Christian Fermin and Roosevelt Wheeler, Jackson in conjunction with
Synergy Technical earlier this month visited Tablespoons Bakery, a Richmond-based bakery which affords employment opportunities to young adults with developmental disabilities.
"There's so much long-term effect I see we can have with NIL off the court, with helping other people," Jackson said. "This is also something that can help separate VCU a lot from other schools, opening us up to this opportunity."
The final 35-plus minutes of the town hall was filled with 40-plus questions fielded primarily by McLaughlin, Strebler and Ashby.
Among the highlights was Ashby outlining a $500,000 fundraising goal for the collective by February of 2024, its one-year anniversary.
Ashby stated that collective board members do not receive any funds. The collective also currently does not have any overhead costs as its expenses are covered by the board, he said. The collective currently has a little more than $200,000 in commitments.
International student-athletes cannot participate in NIL opportunities in the United States, but can receive compensation for NIL activities performed outside the country, Strebler said.
The collective does not disclose individual compensation for student-athletes, Ashby added. But donors can specifically outline which student-athletes they wish to receive the funds they contribute. And the collective will disclose what organizations and activities the student-athletes engage with, in addition to details of its financial statements.
Donors will receive VCU apparel, and gain opportunities to be involved in meet-and-greets with coaches and players. Higher-level donors could garner travel opportunities with VCU teams. Contributions to the collective are not classified as charitable and therefore are not tax-deductible at this point.
While the collective's focus is currently on the men's and women's basketball programs, it does encompass all VCU student-athletes. The collective is not controlled by or affiliated with VCU Athletics.
"We just want to be a platform to help support the student-athletes in NIL opportunities," Ashby said.
"This is an opportunity to support these student-athletes and our community through the collective."
Photos from the VCU men's basketball season
Virginia Commonwealth's Adrian Baldwin Jr., right, celebrates after making a three-point shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game as Javon Pickett (4) reacts in the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament Saturday, March 11, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
VCU's Jayden Nunn (team-high 18 points) and Jalen DeLoach (9 points) celebrate during the second half of the Rams' dominating win over Saint Louis in the A-10 semifinals. VCU shot 55.7% (34 of 61) from the floor despite cooling late and hit 9 of 19 3-point attempts (47.4%).
VCU's Zeb Jackson (left) and Saint Louis' Jake Forrester wrestle for control of the ball during the Rams' win in the Atlantic 10 semifinals.
Mike Rhoades and the Rams have won 21 of their last 24 games.
VCU coach Mike Rhoades
VCU is the Atlantic 10 men's basketball champion, and will start NCAA tournament play this week as a No. 12 seed.
The Associated Press
VCU players pose for photographs after their NCAA college basketball game against Dayton in the Atlantic 10 tournament championship game in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Sunday. VCU won 68-56.
VCU's Adrian "Ace" Baldwin, Jr. prepares to depart Richmond on Wednesday for the VCU men's basketball team's first game in the 2023 NCAA tournament in Albany, NY.
VCU's Adrian "Ace" Baldwin, Jr. speaks to the press as the VCU men's basketball team prepared to depart Richmond on Wednesday for their first game in the 2023 NCAA tournament in Albany, NY.
VCU's Brandon Johns, Jr. poses for a photo with fans as the VCU men's basketball team prepared to depart Richmond on Wednesday for their first game in the 2023 NCAA tournament in Albany, NY.
VCU’s Jayden Nunn shoots as Mitchell Saxen of Saint Mary’s defends in the first half of the Rams’ season-ending loss. Nunn had 9 points and 7 rebounds.
Virginia Commonwealth guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) celebrates with teammates after their win over Saint Louis in an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Richmond, Va. (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)
VCU forward Jalen DeLoach (4) celebrates a basket against UMass on Jan. 17 at the Siegel Center.
VCU forward Jalen DeLoach (4) drives to the basket as UMass forward Wildens Leveque (0) defends during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU guard Josh Banks (33) celebrates his 3-pointer against Massachusetts on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 at the Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU's Jayden Nunn gets off a shot past Massachusetts' Brandon Martin (right) and Matt Cross. Nunn scored 13 points, one of five Rams to finish in double figures.
VCU's Zeb Jackson, a transfer from Michigan who has provided an offensive spark, scored 2 of his 12 points off the bench the easy way in the Rams' win over Massachusetts on Tuesday.
VCU guard Ace Baldwin runs into resistance from Massachusetts’ Dyondre Dominguez as the Minutemen’s Isaac Kante looks on during the Rams’ Atlantic 10 victory at the Siegel Center. Despite Baldwin scoring just 2 points, the Rams won for the ninth time in their past 10 games.
VCU guard Nick Kern Jr., left, celebrates his dunk with forward Jalen DeLoach during a game against UMass at the Siegel Center in Richmond on Jan. 17.
VCU’s Jamir Watkins, center, shoots against Richmond’s Neal Quinn, left, and Andre Gustavson, right, during the second half of the NCAA men’s basketball game at University of Richmond, Richmond, Va., on Friday, January 20, 2023.
Richmond’s Matt Grace (left) and VCU’s Brandon Johns Jr. battle for control of the ball in the second half. Johns scored 12 points for the victorious Rams, who have won 10 of their past 11 games.
VCU's players celebrate a three-point shot and team's lead against Richmond during the second half of the NCAA men's basketball game at University of Richmond, Richmond, Va., on Friday, January 20, 2023.
Richmond’s Jason Nelson is harrassed by VCU’s Ace Baldwin in the first half of the Rams’ Atlantic 10 victory at the Robins Center. Nelson, a freshman getting his first taste of the UR-VCU rivalry, scored 5 points. Baldwin finished with 14.
Richmond's Matt Grace shoots over VCU's Jalen DeLoach in the first half. Grace scored 13 points, while DeLoach, coming off a 19-point, 12-rebound outing in a win over UMass, scored just 2.
VCU’s Ace Baldwin is one of four players to be voted the Atlantic 10’s best player and best defensive player in the same season.
VCU’s Jamir Watkins has provided a spark off the bench, scoring at least 10 points in four straight games and five of six.
VCU’s Jalen DeLoach rejected this shot attempt by Fordham’s Kyle Rose during a Feb. 18 game for one of his team-leading 46 blocks on the season.
The crowd reacts after a VCU basket during the first half of Saturday's game against Davidson at the Siegel Center in Richmond, VA on January 7, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU celebrates after an NCAA college basketball game against Dayton in the championship of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament on Sunday.
Ace Baldwin Jr., the Atlantic 10 player of the year this past season, is following former VCU coach Mike Rhoades to Penn State.
VCU's David Shriver has made 15 of 19 3-pointers in the past three games, elevating his 3-point shooting percentage to 39.5 and his average to 7.2 points in 18.7 minutes.
VCU's fans cheer for the team against Richmond during the second half of the NCAA men's basketball game at University of Richmond, Richmond, Va., on Friday, January 20, 2023.
