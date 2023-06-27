VCU administrators, coaches, student-athletes and stakeholders convened Monday night in a virtual town hall in conjunction with the HAVOC Unlimited Collective regarding the ever-changing landscape of Name, Image and Likeness.

Over the course of the hour-long session hosted by Rams radio play-by-play man Robby Robinson, NIL was on at least two occasions referred to as "the wild west."

Navigating that frontier was at the forefront of discussion.

"The world of college athletics has changed cataclysmically in the last few years," said VCU director of athletics Ed McLaughlin, before adding that 38% of men's college basketball players and 41% of women's college basketball players were in the transfer portal this year.

"It's a new age."

In addition to McLaughlin, speakers included VCU men's and women's basketball coaches Ryan Odom and Beth O'Boyle, senior associate AD for student services and NIL Noah Strebler, former VCU basketball player and Rams radio analyst Rodney Ashby, women's hoops standout Mykel Parham and men's hoops standout Zeb Jackson.

Strebler shared various particulars as it pertains to the ever-evolving rules surrounding NCAA compliance with NIL. Ashby, a board member and leading figure in the collective, helped illuminate the relationship between VCU and the collective, and illustrated how fans, donors and businesses can best get involved.

Odom spoke on a couple occasions, and outlined the significance of NIL in terms of its impact on VCU's student-athletes.

"It's an important aspect to their experience here at VCU," Odom said.

"We're excited for the new age and where things are headed, the benefits that name, image and likeness presents for our student-athletes are really special. Learning financial literacy and taxes, things like that that are so important for such a young person that's getting ready to enter the real world, it's a really important aspect to growing and maturing."

O'Boyle echoed Odom, emphasizing the need to stay on top of what she called a "changing landscape" of college athletics.

"The best part of our program is our student-athletes," O'Boyle said. "They are incredible ambassadors to VCU, to our athletic programs. And I think any opportunities that arise, you will not only feel their passion and commitment. You will be absolutely just blown away by the way that they represent VCU."

Parham and Jackson shared details of experiences already afforded to them by NIL and the collective. Parham last year did an NIL deal with the local SPCA that involved taking pictures with dogs, and interns for United Way of Greater Richmond & Petersburg.

Parham lauded the connections forged with the Richmond community through NIL opportunities. She also alluded to the business experience gained through contract and branding negotiations synonymous with NIL activity.

"We have such amazing, talented and influential student-athletes here, and we have such a rich community that surrounds us," Parham said.

"So we have this really special opportunity to combine the two and be able to uplift small businesses and businesses in the Richmond community with NIL."

Jackson touched on the men's team's upcoming trip to Greece and collective progress this summer in the basketball development center before delving into how NIL has impacted his own professional life off the court.

Jackson discussed his experience working with Synergy Technical president and CEO Rohana Meade.

We have 100s of photos from these trips, it’s tough to choose the ones to share. Tablespoons offers employment opportunities for young adults with disabilities, ❤️ seeing these guys support them! @curry_keshawn @CFerm21 @iamzebjackson1 @z4rose @syntechusa pic.twitter.com/I5no0iqHDP — Rohana Meade (@rohana_meade) June 16, 2023

Along with former and current Rams KeShawn Curry, Christian Fermin and Roosevelt Wheeler, Jackson in conjunction with Synergy Technical earlier this month visited Tablespoons Bakery, a Richmond-based bakery which affords employment opportunities to young adults with developmental disabilities.

"There's so much long-term effect I see we can have with NIL off the court, with helping other people," Jackson said. "This is also something that can help separate VCU a lot from other schools, opening us up to this opportunity."

The final 35-plus minutes of the town hall was filled with 40-plus questions fielded primarily by McLaughlin, Strebler and Ashby.

Among the highlights was Ashby outlining a $500,000 fundraising goal for the collective by February of 2024, its one-year anniversary.

Ashby stated that collective board members do not receive any funds. The collective also currently does not have any overhead costs as its expenses are covered by the board, he said. The collective currently has a little more than $200,000 in commitments.

International student-athletes cannot participate in NIL opportunities in the United States, but can receive compensation for NIL activities performed outside the country, Strebler said.

The collective does not disclose individual compensation for student-athletes, Ashby added. But donors can specifically outline which student-athletes they wish to receive the funds they contribute. And the collective will disclose what organizations and activities the student-athletes engage with, in addition to details of its financial statements.

Donors will receive VCU apparel, and gain opportunities to be involved in meet-and-greets with coaches and players. Higher-level donors could garner travel opportunities with VCU teams. Contributions to the collective are not classified as charitable and therefore are not tax-deductible at this point.

While the collective's focus is currently on the men's and women's basketball programs, it does encompass all VCU student-athletes. The collective is not controlled by or affiliated with VCU Athletics.

"We just want to be a platform to help support the student-athletes in NIL opportunities," Ashby said.

"This is an opportunity to support these student-athletes and our community through the collective."

