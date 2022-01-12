VCU not ruling out squeezing in another out-of-conference game if opportunity presents itself

Even as it settles into Atlantic 10 play now, VCU is remaining open about the possibility of playing another nonconference game over the next several weeks.
The Rams’ final two nonconference games, against Penn State (Dec. 18) and against New Hampshire (Dec. 21) were canceled last month due to COVID-19 issues.
So if an opportunity opens, VCU isn’t ruling out setting up another matchup. The Rams, if they play each of their 18 Atlantic 10 games, could theoretically schedule up to two more out-of-conference games.
"Absolutely,” coach Mike Rhoades said Monday, when asked about it. “We're trying. We tried the day we lost those games. Trying and getting one are two different things. But we're trying.”
The challenge, though, is that other programs are also in league play. And what were originally two midweek byes in VCU’s A-10 schedule have subsequently been filled, after the Dec. 30 George Mason game and the Jan. 2 Davidson game that were postponed when the Rams couldn’t play because of COVID-19. The game against the Wildcats will be played next Tuesday now, and the game against the Patriots will be played on Feb. 23.
The Rams have no more than a five-day break between A-10 games, from a Feb. 18 game against Richmond and the Feb. 23 game against George Mason.
VCU, as it stands, currently has the second-highest strength of schedule in the A-10 at No. 66 per KenPom.com, right behind Saint Louis at No. 65. But another quality nonconference bout certainly could have its benefits for the Rams’ postseason resume.
The Rams are the second-highest A-10 team in the NCAA’s NET rankings at No. 51, behind No. 39 Davidson. But, in the NET quadrant system, VCU is 0-3 in the top-tier Quadrant 1 games, with losses to Chattanooga, Baylor and Connecticut. They’re 3-1 in Quadrant 2 games, with wins over Vanderbilt, Syracuse and Dayton, and a loss to Wagner.
The A-10 schedule will present some bigtime opportunities, two of the biggest over the next week with a Quadrant 2 game at St. Bonaventure (No. 106 in NET) on Friday and a Quadrant 1 game against Davidson on Tuesday.
But if VCU finds itself in position to add to its schedule, it’s likely the program will try to take it.
“We got to be ready at the last-minute notice here to go play somebody or have somebody come play us,” Rhoades said. “We're definitely going to try.”