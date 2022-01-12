VCU not ruling out squeezing in another out-of-conference game if opportunity presents itself

Even as it settles into Atlantic 10 play now, VCU is remaining open about the possibility of playing another nonconference game over the next several weeks.

The Rams’ final two nonconference games, against Penn State (Dec. 18) and against New Hampshire (Dec. 21) were canceled last month due to COVID-19 issues.

So if an opportunity opens, VCU isn’t ruling out setting up another matchup. The Rams, if they play each of their 18 Atlantic 10 games, could theoretically schedule up to two more out-of-conference games.

"Absolutely,” coach Mike Rhoades said Monday, when asked about it. “We're trying. We tried the day we lost those games. Trying and getting one are two different things. But we're trying.”

The challenge, though, is that other programs are also in league play. And what were originally two midweek byes in VCU’s A-10 schedule have subsequently been filled, after the Dec. 30 George Mason game and the Jan. 2 Davidson game that were postponed when the Rams couldn’t play because of COVID-19. The game against the Wildcats will be played next Tuesday now, and the game against the Patriots will be played on Feb. 23.