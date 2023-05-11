Transfers Bairstow, Shulga officially sign

The VCU men's basketball team on Thursday officially announced the signings of Utah State transfers Sean Bairstow and Max Shulga, 35-game starters for new Rams coach Ryan Odom last season who announced their commitments in late April.

Bairstow, a 6-foot-8 wing, averaged a career-high 10.3 points last season, plus 5.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists while shooting 47.3% from the floor and 38.6% from 3-point range.

A graduate transfer, he's got one year of eligibility remaining. Bairstow has appeared in 117 collegiate contests and previously played for Australia's U19 national team.

“Sean was a starter every game for us last year at Utah State and was a very important player for us at that three/four spot. He did kind of both, but mainly the three," Odom said in a press release.

"He can really pass the ball. He’s excellent at pick-and-roll. He’s become a reliable shooter from the perimeter and a reliable defender and rebounder. His experience and understanding of our system is going to be extremely important for our team going forward. We’re thrilled to have him join VCU."

Shulga, a 6-foot-4 combo guard, averaged 11.9 points, 4.5 assists and 4 rebounds last season while shooting 42.8% from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc.

He's got two years of eligibility remaining. Shulga has played in 90 college games and brings extensive international experience playing at different levels with his native Ukraine's national team.

“Max is a dynamite player who has worked extremely hard in his career. He’s an elite pick-and-roll player. He’s a great shooter as well. And he’s an excellent passer as well," Odom said in the release.

"He’s somebody that is really looking to get his teammates involved, and he’s a good ball handler. He’s somebody who has come up big, as has Sean, in big moments for us at Utah State, and certainly that experience he had over the last two years is going to benefit us here at VCU."

ESPN Events Invitational field set

VCU will be in the field for the ESPN Events Invitational, set for Nov. 23, 24 and 26 at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla.

The Rams will be joined by Florida Atlantic, Penn State, Texas A&M, Iowa State, Boise State, Virginia Tech and Butler.

In its 17-year run, the ESPN Events Invitational has become one of the nation's premier nonconference tournaments, and this will be VCU's first appearance.

The bracket will be released at a later date. But intriguing potential matchups abound, including a possible matchup with the Nittany Lions, coached by former VCU coach Mike Rhoades and led by former Rams Ace Baldwin Jr. and Nick Kern.

Coming off a Final Four appearance, FAU would be a marquee matchup. Texas A&M is ranked No. 18 in ESPN's Way-Too-Early Top 25. And the Rams have not met the Hokies since an 82-52 VCU victory at the Richmond Coliseum on Dec. 21, 2013.

VCU women sign Harrison

VCU women's basketball this week announced the signing of incoming freshman wing Mahaila Harrison.

A Vancouver, Wash., native, Harrison played for DME Sports Academy in Daytona Beach, Fla. last year, where she was selected as a McDonald's All-American Game nominee.

She averaged 11 points and shot 38% from 3-point range. In a release, VCU coach Beth O'Boyle called Harrison a "three-level scorer whose length and aggressiveness will fit into our up-tempo style of play."

Volleyball announces six signees

VCU volleyball this week signed six recruits -- Serbian libero Anja Kujundžic, Argentinian outside hitter Julieta Portillo, outside hitter and Pennsylvania native Sydney Houchens, libero and Las Vegas native Katie Paez, setter and Chicago native AnnaBelle Tomei and Texan middle hitter Akire Jones.

The Rams last season finished 14-17 and are beginning a new era under Tim Doyle, who in December was named the Rams' next coach. Doyle was a VCU assistant from 2014 to 2017 and spent the last five years leading William & Mary's program.

PHOTOS: VCU announces their new men's basketball head coach, Ryan Odom.