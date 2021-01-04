VCU off pause, back to practice following Saturday hiccup

As VCU’s Mike Rhoades discussed Monday, there’s two kinds of calls a coach never wants to get: one after midnight or — this year in particular — one right before 8 a.m.
“You get a phone call early in the morning from the trainer, it's like a parent, 'What happened? Is everybody OK? Are we safe, are we healthy?'” Rhoades said.
On Saturday morning, Rhoades did get one of those unfortunate calls, from Dennis Williams, the men’s basketball program’s director of sports performance. Williams informed Rhoades that the results had returned from the Rams’ round of Friday COVID-19 testing. The verdict was that, at the advisement of their doctors, the program would enter into its COVID-19 protocol.
The message was then disseminated to the team, and VCU had to press pause on basketball activity, for the first time this season. The Rams’ Saturday afternoon home game against Davidson was postponed. Members of the program quarantined Saturday and Sunday.
But, after further review over the course of the weekend, the team received news of a more positive variety late Sunday night: it had cleared its COVID-19 protocol, the green light to resume activity.
Fortunate not to have to endure a longer pause, VCU planned to get back to work with an early afternoon practice Monday, without having lost too much ground.
“Guys were bummed out, missing the game against Davidson. They were excited to play, like the coaches were,” Rhoades said. “But we are relieved and excited to get back on the court [Monday].”
Because of health regulations, Rhoades was unable to comment on specifics of what pushed VCU into COVID-19 protocol.
He also could not comment on what allowed for the quick resumption of activity, including the possibility of a false positive triggering the pause.
“What I did was I talked to our trainers, our administration and our doctors,” Rhoades said. “And our doctors ran the show and took those steps there. And we just followed that as a staff, which we've been doing since we got back [to the team facility on] June 5."
For such a quick turnaround, a false positive or an at-risk close contact who came back negative for COVID-19 would figure to be the only possible scenarios.
With the Rams back in action now, their games at George Mason on Wednesday, and at home against Rhode Island on Saturday remain in place, to continue Atlantic 10 play.
The rescheduling of the Davidson game is still in progress. The A-10 will work with VCU and Davidson to find a new date.
There are days at the end of the league calendar, March 4-7 — the last weekend of the regular season — that could be used for makeups, but that window could be prioritized for any games postponed later in the season. If an earlier date could be found for the VCU-Davidson matchup, that would be the likely direction.
“We're working on that, but there's really to report right now, just because we were dealing with other things up until today,” Rhoades said. “So hopefully we'll get closer and closer to an answer with that."
VCU has largely steered clear of issues related to COVID-19 since players returned to train in June. Rhoades said in November that the program had “one disruption in July with one person in our program,” and then there was this weekend’s hiccup.
The Rams are following the NCAA’s in-season recommendations to test a minimum of three times a week, on nonconsecutive days. They use polymerase chain reaction, or “PCR,” tests, which are considered the most accurate.
Rhoades said he believes, from the top of the program all the way down to the players, the Rams have done a good job of trying to do things the right way — staying disciplined in the midst of the pandemic. But, as he said, it’s not foolproof.
They avoided a major interruption this weekend, and will try to remain on the right track moving forward.
“We got to be vigilant in our approach to not have halts in our season. But it's hard, it's really hard,” Rhoades said. “And it is taxing, it's taxing on the coaching staff and our trainers and our doctors. And, boy, man, it's really taxing on our players because you just never know.”
Note: The NCAA released its first NET rankings of the season Monday. The NET rankings are a tool used by the NCAA selection committee, replacing RPI. VCU came in at No. 31, the top-ranked team in the state of Virginia and second in the A-10 behind 12th-ranked Saint Louis.
“It's great, and it's a good number right now,” Rhoades said. “But it's Jan. 4 and we got a lot of good stuff ahead of us."
