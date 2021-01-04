VCU off pause, back to practice following Saturday hiccup

“Guys were bummed out, missing the game against Davidson. They were excited to play, like the coaches were,” Rhoades said. “But we are relieved and excited to get back on the court [Monday].”

Because of health regulations, Rhoades was unable to comment on specifics of what pushed VCU into COVID-19 protocol.

He also could not comment on what allowed for the quick resumption of activity, including the possibility of a false positive triggering the pause.

“What I did was I talked to our trainers, our administration and our doctors,” Rhoades said. “And our doctors ran the show and took those steps there. And we just followed that as a staff, which we've been doing since we got back [to the team facility on] June 5."

For such a quick turnaround, a false positive or an at-risk close contact who came back negative for COVID-19 would figure to be the only possible scenarios.

With the Rams back in action now, their games at George Mason on Wednesday, and at home against Rhode Island on Saturday remain in place, to continue Atlantic 10 play.

The rescheduling of the Davidson game is still in progress. The A-10 will work with VCU and Davidson to find a new date.