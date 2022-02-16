VCU off to best start on road in nine years

With Tuesday’s win at Fordham, VCU improved to 8-1 in true road games this season.

The team has won four straight away from the Siegel Center, and the lone loss was at St. Bonaventure on Jan. 14.

The 8-1 start is VCU’s best in road games within a season in nine years, since it also began the 2012-13 season 8-1 as the visiting team, before finishing 8-3.

VCU’s defense, among the best in the nation, has seemed to be the foundation to the team’s ability to win in not-as-familiar surroundings.

“That sure helps right?” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said Tuesday, of the relation of his team’s defensive play to its acumen on the road. “When your defense travels and you can guard people in their own gym and make them uncomfortable. That always gives you a chance to win.”

Besides Tuesday, VCU has won at Vanderbilt (Nov. 17, 48-37), at Old Dominion (Dec. 11, 75-66), at Dayton (Jan. 5, 53-52), at La Salle (Jan. 8, 85-66), at Davidson (Jan. 26, 70-68), at Richmond (Jan. 29, 64-62), George Mason (Feb. 12, 85-70).

The eight wins match VCU’s most on the road since it went 10-3 in 2011-12. The program record is 11 road wins (11-2) in 2006-07.

VCU has two road games left this season, at Massachusetts on Feb. 26 and at Saint Louis on March 5.

“I think guys, they have an edge to play on the road and try to beat somebody on their own court,” Rhoades said. “So I think that's really important, that's a great mentality to have. We just need to finish games better.”