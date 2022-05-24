VCU opens A-10 tournament with 4-3 victory over Richmond, extending win streak to 12

VCU carried its winning ways into the postseason on Tuesday.

But it wasn’t without some drama.

The Rams, seeded second in the seven-team Atlantic 10 tournament, built a four-run lead through seven innings in their tournament opener against rival Richmond at Davidson’s Wilson Field Tuesday night.

But the Spiders, seeded seventh, loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the ninth inning. Three runs came across.

Yet, lefty Jack Masloff worked out of the jam, striking out right fielder Christian Beal to end the game. And VCU held on to win 4-3, the team’s 12th victory in a row.

The Rams (37-18) entered the tournament as the hottest team in the league — they haven’t lost since May 4. And, after a bit of a slow start, their bats came alive midway through Tuesday’s game.

Designated hitter Will Carlone led off the bottom of the fifth inning by legging out a single for VCU, which was playing as the home team. Then catcher Jacob Selden drove Carlone home with a deep double to left field, that nearly cleared the fence.

Carlone reached second on a sacrifice bunt from left fielder Cooper Benzin, then scored on a single to right field by second baseman Marcus O’Maley.

The Rams doubled their lead in the seventh inning when right fielder Logan Amiss singled to score both Benzin and first baseman Tyler Locklear. Benzin led off the inning with a single of his own, and Locklear — batting .383 — was intentionally walked.

But UR, which took two out of three in a series against Rhode Island this past week to grab the final spot in the A-10 tournament, rallied to threaten in the ninth. Masloff walked left fielder Johnny Hipsman and catcher Jason Neff to open the inning. Then first baseman Jake Elbeery loaded the bases with a single.

Shortstop Jared Sprague-Lott popped up to Locklear after that, but designated hitter Zach Lass followed with a single to score Hipsman. Next up was second baseman D.J. Pacheco, who reached as the Rams tried to turn a double play.

Lass was out at second base, but O’Malley’s throw to first was too low. Both Elbeery and Neff scored.

That brought the go-ahead run, Beal, to the plate. Beal worked to a full count, before Masloff drew a swinging strike three.

VCU thus advanced into the winner’s side of the bracket, with a game against sixth-seeded Saint Joseph’s at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The Hawks (29-23) beat No. 3 seed Saint Louis 2-1 on Tuesday. The Rams won two out of three in a series against Saint Joseph’s in April.

Richmond will play No. 4 seed Rhode Island in an elimination game at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Rhode Island (20-34) fell 7-3 to fifth-seeded George Mason Tuesday.