VCU out of sync in damaging home loss to St. Bonaventure

VCU coach Mike Rhoades said the Rams didn’t have a good practice on Friday, and he could see it early in Saturday’s game against St. Bonaventure.

After having few problems while rolling along in all but one of its past six games, VCU ran into quite a few against the Bonnies.

Misfiring from the field and the foul line, suffering defensive breakdowns and surrendering 43 points in the second half, the Rams took a damaging loss to their NCAA at-large hopes, falling 61-58 before the second consecutive sellout crowd at the Siegel Center.

Damaging because VCU (16-6, 7-2 A-10) came in with a 70 NET ranking, one of the tools used by the selection committee, and because it came at home, where the Rams were 12-1. St. Bonaventure (11-11, 5-4) came in at 184 in NET.

VCU had won six straight and 11 of its previous 12.

“Credit to St. Bonaventure,” Rhoades said. “They came in here and played with great confidence. We played hard. We just didn’t play the right way enough. … It was an awesome environment. The crowd was great and all that stuff. We didn’t do enough to win the game today. When it’s a close game, everything counts. We missed too many open ones, too many free throws. We had some unforced plays where we fought the game.

“Disappointing loss. It’s part of playing college basketball. We’ve got to get better. We had a great streak going, some great wins, and this one hurts. But we’ve got to use this to get better because we’ve got a lot of basketball ahead of us.”

St. Bonaventure had a massive makeover during the offseason. The Bonnies lost four 1,000-point scorers to the transfer portal and had no one in the lineup on Saturday who started against the Rams in their last meeting last season. They have 11 sophomores and freshmen on this year’s roster, with no seniors.

They scored only 18 points in the first half. Down 27-18 early in the second half, St. Bonaventure started to find the range. It went on a 14-4 run to take the lead on Kyrell Luc’s layup with 15:18 remaining.

VCU pushed ahead 49-43 in the physical affair, but the Bonnies did not go away. Yann Farell, who had several timely 3-pointers (15 points, 5 of 7 on treys), started a 13-4 run that gave the Bonnies a lead they did not relinquish.

“Honestly I think we just had a bunch of defensive breakdowns,” VCU guard Zeb Jackson said. “A lot of stuff we practice on we didn’t really do today. We didn’t convert on the defensive end like we wanted to. That happens. We’ll just move on to the next one.”

Said Rhoades: “Second half our defense wasn’t enough. We gave guys that on the scouting report were 3-point shooters too many open ones, and they made them. We didn’t make them today.”

The Rams got within 2 three times in the final 54 seconds. Moses Flowers made the front end of a one-and-one with 7.6 seconds remaining to make it 61-58. Ace Baldwin got a good look on a 3-pointer to tie at the buzzer, but it was off target.

Flowers, who had 15 points, was a teammate of VCU guard David Shriver last year at Hartford. The Bonnies were 8 of 17 on treys.

VCU was 2 of 16 on 3-pointers, 0 for 7 in the second half. It came in shooting 44.7% (63-141) on treys in A-10 play, the top mark in the conference.

It was 23 of 51 (45.1%) overall but took some forced shots down the stretch and forced only 10 St. Bonaventure turnovers.

Baldwin had 15 points for the Rams. DeLoach had 12 points and 12 rebounds, but he was whistled for a technical foul after making a basket that put VCU ahead 35-32 for talking to a Bonnie going downcourt.

Daryl Banks III made both free throws as part of a 7-0 counter surge that put St. Bonaventure in front 39-35.

“I just said, ‘Come on, come on,’” DeLoach said. “I was hyped. I wasn’t talking or anything like that. He called it, so we’ve got to live with it.”

The game was physical, with a lot of contact going uncalled. Rhoades said he expects that “a lot of teams are trying to be real physical with us, especially the way we play, especially us getting downhill.”

“I thought we drove the ball pretty hard today, especially in the second half,” he said. “We’ve got to push through … that physicality to make them call it, to get to the rim and finish. But then when you get to the foul line, you’ve got to make free throws at home.”

VCU was 10 of 18 at the line.

“It was almost like, ‘We’ll be all right, we’ll be all right,’” Rhoades said. “I was giving them some warnings. Sometimes you’ve got to deal with it and experience it. Today’s definitely the day.”