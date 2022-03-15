VCU outmatches Princeton to open NIT with 90-79 win

VCU knew it had to get back to doing what it has done so well this year.

An elite quality of the Rams’ elite defense this season has been their ability to take away opponents’ 3-point shot. Only two teams in the nation have done it better.

That quality, though, wavered in their regular-season finale against Saint Louis and in their Atlantic 10 quarterfinal against Richmond — the shooting successes of the Billikens’ Gibson Jimerson and of the Spiders’ Jacob Gilyard were major factors in VCU’s losses in those games.

But on Tuesday night, hosting Princeton in a first-round NIT game at the Siegel Center, the Rams rediscovered form in that area in the first half.

The Tigers were one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the nation coming in, but third-seeded VCU closed that valve early, outgunning an efficient Princeton offense in the second half and running off to a 90-78 victory in front of 2,743.

The Rams (22-9) will move on to play the winner of Wednesday night’s game between No. 2 Wake Forest and Towson. A Wake Forest win would mean VCU travels to play the Demon Deacons next, and a Towson win would mean the Rams get another home game.

Princeton (22-7), the Ivy League regular-season champion, entered fifth nationally in 3s per game (11.0) and sixth nationally in 3-point percentage (38.8).

But the Tigers were held to 2 of 12 in the first half on Tuesday.

VCU stuttered out of the gate a bit, falling behind 9-3 early. But the Rams reined Princeton back in with a 7-0 run from there, and grabbed a lead as it established a presence inside with the help of a pair of hard-nosed drives from freshman guard Jayden Nunn and from some timely offensive rebounding, setting the stage for second-chance baskets.

A Nunn jumper, followed by a Vince Williams Jr. 3, gave VCU a 34-28 lead with 3:16 to play before the break — their largest at that point — prompting a Princeton timeout. And a KeShawn Curry layup with 25 seconds to go helped the Rams to a 39-32 halftime advantage.

The Tigers then scored with effectiveness in the paint themselves out of the break, and began to fare better beyond the arc — 7 of 14, to finish 9 of 26 overall (34.6%).

But the Rams caught fire from the field themselves, shooting 59.4% in the second half. Back-to-back layups, from Baldwin and from Nick Kern Jr., bumped VCU’s lead to a game-high 10, 69-59.

Later, a two-offensive rebound effort from Curry at the rim ended in a layup and a foul. Curry hit the subsequent free throw to push the Rams’ lead back to 10, 77-67, with 4:09 to play.

And a Williams 3, followed by a Hason Ward fastbreak layup, off a eurostep move to the rim, gave VCU a 12-point, 82-70, lead with 1:50 to play. And Williams pushed it back to 12 on a fastbreak layup, off a steal, with 57.9 seconds left.

VCU flexed muscle inside in the second half, outscoring Princeton 32 to 24 in the paint after the break.

Baldwin and Curry led the Rams with 23 points apiece. The 23 points were a career high for Baldwin. Williams added 17 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. The Rams’ 90 total points was a season high, as was their 56 points in the paint.

Princeton was led by 22 points from Tosan Evbuomwan. Princeton shot 57.6% in the second half.

VCU is playing in its sixth NIT, and is now 3-5 all time in the event. The last time the Rams advanced beyond the first round in the tournament was in 1988, when they won a pair of games.

FG FT Reb

PRINCETON M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT

Evbmwn 39 9-14 4-10 7-12 7 5 22

Friberg 39 2-5 0-1 0-5 2 1 5

Langborg 33 6-7 0-0 0-3 0 2 16

Llewellyn 40 6-17 0-0 1-4 1 1 13

Wright 37 8-20 0-0 2-7 2 2 18

Allocco 11 1-2 0-0 1-1 1 2 3

Barnes 1 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 2

Totals 200 33-68 4-11 11-32 13 13 79

Percentages: FG .485, FT .364. 3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Langborg 4-5, Wright 2-7, Allocco 1-2, Friberg 1-4, Llewellyn 1-7). Team Rebounds: 3. Turnovers: 10 (Evbuomwan 5, Allocco 2, Llewellyn 2, Friberg). Steals: 4 (Evbuomwan 2, Llewellyn, Wright).

FG FT Reb

VCU M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT

Ward 22 4-6 0-0 1-4 1 1 8

Williams 37 6-9 2-2 1-11 6 2 17

Baldwin 37 8-14 5-5 1-5 5 2 23

Curry 35 10-16 2-3 2-4 2 1 23

Nunn 36 5-8 3-6 0-0 1 2 13

DeLoach 15 1-4 0-0 1-2 0 3 2

Kern 7 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 2

Brwn-Jnes 5 1-1 0-0 1-2 1 0 2

Tsohonis 4 0-2 0-0 0-1 0 0 0

Stockard 3 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 2 0

Totals 200 36-62 12-16 7-30 16 13 90

Percentages: FG .581, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 6-12, .500 (Williams 3-6, Baldwin 2-2, Curry 1-3, Nunn 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Blocked Shots: 5 (DeLoach 2, Nunn, Stockard, Ward). Turnovers: 7 (Baldwin 4, Curry 2, Williams). Steals: 7 (Curry 3, Williams 2, Kern, Nunn).

Princeton 32 47 — 79

VCU 39 51 — 90