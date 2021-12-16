VCU passed perimeter test in win over Florida Atlantic

The Rams, Ace Baldwin said, take it personally.
“Like, you're not scoring on me,” Baldwin said after VCU’s win over Florida Atlantic on Wednesday. “Like, that's really how we take it."
That’s a driving force underneath a specific component of the Rams’ overall stout defense that now ranks as the nation’s best in the particular category: guarding the perimeter.
After the Rams’ win at Old Dominion on Wednesday — when they held the Monarchs to 1 of 9 (11.1%) from deep — VCU elevated to the top spot in the country in the NCAA’s Division I 3-point field goal percentage defense rankings, holding opponents to 24.1% in 10 games.
And, on cue, the Rams on Wednesday welcomed to the Siegel Center an FAU team that represented one of their toughest challenges in terms of defending the 3. The Owls entered averaging 9.6 3s, which was tied for 39th nationally.
The next closest opponent VCU has had was Jacksonville State, which was averaging 9.4 3s entering its game at the Siegel Center last Wednesday. VCU held the Gamecocks to 5 of 18 (27.8%) in a 66-52 win.
And, against FAU, the Rams passed another test. They held the Owls to 0 of 8 from deep to start, then 5 of 23 (21.7%) overall, in their 66-46 victory.
“We talked about limiting their 3s and turning them over,” coach Mike Rhoades said. “And our guys did that, so I was really proud of that.”
VCU’s season 3-point field goal percentage defense mark improved to 23.8% after the game, still tops in the nation. The Rams also forced 25 turnovers, their most since they also forced 25 last Dec. 30 at Saint Joseph’s. Wednesday’s forced turnover count improved VCU’s season mark in that category to 18.6 a game, up from tied for 18th to 13th in the Division I rankings.
The 3-point defense in particular starts with guarding the ball effectively, Rhoades said Wednesday, to prevent situations where the Rams have to scramble for long closeouts.
“Be so disciplined on the ball and keep it in front,” Rhoades said. “When you do that, the only way they can shoot it is get downhill and shoot tough 2s, contested 2s or throw it in the post. We have some good post defenders.”
And in scenarios where VCU does get caught in rotation, the Rams have enough mobile, long and athletic defenders to help make up for it — and still try to run shooters off the arc, Rhoades said.
What is unacceptable in any circumstance, Rhoades explained, is to not try to close out at all.
Even if it’s a late contest, Rhoades considers that better than no contest at all.
“I go crazy in practice when guys don't contest a shot,” Rhoades said.
“We just take pride in it,” he continued. “And, if you don't have second and third effort, you're probably coming out of the game. You're going to be told in practice, 'That's not good enough, that's not to our standard.'”
FAU finished the first half 2 of 11 from deep, and was 3 of 12 in the second half. Guard Alijah Martin, who was second on the team with 20 3s entering Wednesday, made three of the Owls’ five against VCU (3 of 10).
New Hampshire, the Rams’ next scheduled opponent after Saturday’s game against Penn State was canceled due to COVID-19 cases within the Nittany Lions' program, will also be a 3-point test. The Wildcats are averaging 9.3 3s a game, and shooting them at a clip of 36.1% — they made a program-record 19 3s (19 of 44) in a 92-54 win over Division III Keene State on Monday.
But VCU, this season, has allowed no more than seven 3s in a game to this point.
For the Rams, it’s a pride thing.
“They're going to make some tough 3s, there's good players out there,” Rhoades said. “But we're not giving up open 3s. We're going to contest everything."