VCU passed perimeter test in win over Florida Atlantic

“We talked about limiting their 3s and turning them over,” coach Mike Rhoades said. “And our guys did that, so I was really proud of that.”

VCU’s season 3-point field goal percentage defense mark improved to 23.8% after the game, still tops in the nation. The Rams also forced 25 turnovers, their most since they also forced 25 last Dec. 30 at Saint Joseph’s. Wednesday’s forced turnover count improved VCU’s season mark in that category to 18.6 a game, up from tied for 18th to 13th in the Division I rankings.

The 3-point defense in particular starts with guarding the ball effectively, Rhoades said Wednesday, to prevent situations where the Rams have to scramble for long closeouts.

“Be so disciplined on the ball and keep it in front,” Rhoades said. “When you do that, the only way they can shoot it is get downhill and shoot tough 2s, contested 2s or throw it in the post. We have some good post defenders.”

And in scenarios where VCU does get caught in rotation, the Rams have enough mobile, long and athletic defenders to help make up for it — and still try to run shooters off the arc, Rhoades said.