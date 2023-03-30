One thing is certain -- VCU basketball is going to look a lot different in 2023-24 than it did this past season.

Following the departure of former coach Mike Rhoades for Penn State and the hiring of former Utah State coach and Hampden-Sydney standout Ryan Odom on Wednesday, most of VCU's roster has entered the transfer portal, including five key contributors on Thursday alone as of 6:30 p.m.

Junior point guard and Atlantic 10 player of the year Ace Baldwin Jr., sophomore guard Nick Kern, sophomore guard Jayden Nunn, redshirt-sophomore forward Jamir Watkins and sophomore forward Jalen DeLoach all entered their names into the portal on Thursday.

All were either starters or vital contributors to VCU's Atlantic 10 regular-season and tournament championships, and each player released a similar statement thanking the VCU community for its support.

"First, I want to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to play at VCU. I want to thank VCU RamNation for three incredible years of memories. We did some amazing things that will forever stand in history," Baldwin's statement said.

"Thank you all for embracing my family and myself and treating us as family, I want to thank Coach Rhoades and the coaching staff for trusting in me to lead VCU's basketball program for the time that I was here.

"Thank you to all my brothers, staff, and fans that supported me while at VCU. Thank you for everything RamNation! I have decided to enter my name in the transfer portal to explore new opportunities."

That group joins redshirt-junior guard Jarren McAllister and junior guard Josh Banks, who both entered the portal prior to Rhoades' departure. Baldwin and DeLoach are sure to garner widespread Power Five interest. Watkins, Kern and Nunn won't want for suitors either.

Entering the transfer portal does not guarantee a player is leaving the program. A few Rams could chose to come back after exploring other options and perhaps speaking with Odom about his vision for VCU moving forward.

But after what seemed a rather messy breakup with Rhoades and administration in which players openly voiced discontent on social media, it seems unlikely that much of VCU's current roster will stay intact.

"I hate [snakes]," Baldwin tweeted Wednesday night after the news of Rhoades' departure became public, a sentiment wide open to interpretation but almost certainly connected in some way to the goings on around the point guard at VCU.

DeLoach kept it simple, with a series of sad faces Tuesday night. The forward, who averaged 9.7 points and seven rebounds this past season, also quote-tweeted the Penn State Men's Basketball tweet announcing Rhoades as its new coach with "Love you coach [lock/heart]."

Graduate-forward Brandon Johns Jr., senior wing David Shriver and senior guard Arnold Henderson VI are out of eligibility.

That leaves VCU with five rostered players that, as of Thursday night, had not entered the portal -- junior guard Zeb Jackson, who transferred from Michigan just last year and would likely have to sit out a season should he transfer elsewhere; redshirt-freshman wing and Varina High product Fats Billups; freshman forward Toibu Lawal; freshman forward Christian Fermin; and walk-on freshman forward Obinnaya Okafor (Bethel High, Hampton).

Rumblings of Billups' impending entrance into the portal abounded on Thursday. If Jackson returns and all five players who entered the portal on Thursday leave, Jackson will be VCU's leading returning scorer at 5.2 points per game and leading returner in terms of minutes played with 607.

Lawal flashed eye-popping athleticism in limited minutes last season. Billups was granted a medical redshirt after missing much of the year due to injury. Fermin played just 48 minutes, and Okafor has yet to take the floor in black and gold.

Odom is expected to play a much different system in comparison to Rhoades, and has over the years recruited a different profile of player, particularly in the front court.

His teams reflect Odom's profile at H-SC as a knockdown shooter with heightened spacing and analytical principles, whereas Rhoades' teams were, generally, built around defense, toughness and athleticism.

This contrast is surely part of the mass exodus on Broad Street.

Odom has already started shaping VCU's new roster in his vision, as the former Virginia Tech assistant under Seth Greenberg (2003-10) offered a scholarship to Corner Canyon High (Utah) four-star wing / forward Brody Kozlowski (Class of 2024) on Thursday, per Kozlowski's Twitter.

It's possible Odom could bring some Utah State players with him as well, namely junior guard and son Connor Odom.

One way or another, a new era is afoot on Broad Street.

Photos from the VCU men's basketball season