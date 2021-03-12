VCU players hungry to finally cut down nets; opportunity comes Sunday in A-10 title game

“When you set out for a season, there's expectations and people tell you what the expectations are and then you have your own,” coach Mike Rhoades said. “And it doesn't matter what anyone else thinks about it. And I told our guys that if you guys stick together and we keep working — playing, practicing — really hard, good things could happen for you right now, this season. And they stuck to it.”

The ninth-place preseason placing was something VCU looked at as a sign of disrespect, Hyland said. He felt the rest of the league viewed the Rams as a young group that wasn’t going to mature enough to go far over the course of the season.

It added to the level of intensity present in practices. The players who made up the third-youngest team in the league based on KenPom.com’s experience rating went at each other within the Rams’ Basketball Development Center.

“Every day it was a level of competition to compete, honestly,” Hyland said. “Everybody was going at each other. So it was just like, that type of bond builds a tighter bond on the court when you play against other people, because you know now you can trust your teammates now because you've already been to war with them in practice so you know what to expect out of them.”