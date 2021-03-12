VCU players hungry to finally cut down nets; opportunity comes Sunday in A-10 title game

For the Rams, it all started with open gym sessions last summer.
When players reconvened in Richmond following the abrupt end to the 2019-20 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they arrived with chips on their shoulders.
The 2019-20 team was forecasted to have a fruitful year with an abundance of experience on the roster. Instead, injuries contributed to a rough slide to end the year.
And, not only that, more than 60% of the team’s minutes and scoring production exited afterward through graduation and transfer.
A new amalgamation of players had something to prove, and a subsequent level of intensity was there from the beginning last summer.
“Players came in with a chip on their shoulder, just from last year with everything that went on in the season that we were coming off of,” sophomore Bones Hyland said. “And everybody just coming in having different roles.”
VCU’s ninth-place spot in the A-10 preseason poll in November added fuel to the fire, it seems. And a group with no shortage of motivation clawed its way to a second-place finish in the league, and now a spot in the A-10 title game.
The A-10 championship game Sunday against St. Bonaventure at Dayton’s UD Arena will be a new experience for every player on the Rams’ roster, and the hunger to finish the job is fierce.
“When you set out for a season, there's expectations and people tell you what the expectations are and then you have your own,” coach Mike Rhoades said. “And it doesn't matter what anyone else thinks about it. And I told our guys that if you guys stick together and we keep working — playing, practicing — really hard, good things could happen for you right now, this season. And they stuck to it.”
The ninth-place preseason placing was something VCU looked at as a sign of disrespect, Hyland said. He felt the rest of the league viewed the Rams as a young group that wasn’t going to mature enough to go far over the course of the season.
It added to the level of intensity present in practices. The players who made up the third-youngest team in the league based on KenPom.com’s experience rating went at each other within the Rams’ Basketball Development Center.
“Every day it was a level of competition to compete, honestly,” Hyland said. “Everybody was going at each other. So it was just like, that type of bond builds a tighter bond on the court when you play against other people, because you know now you can trust your teammates now because you've already been to war with them in practice so you know what to expect out of them.”
Junior Vince Williams then felt like VCU showed the world it could compete with top-tier teams with its outing in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic, which it happened to stumble into after its original multi-team event at Tennessee was canceled. The Rams beat Utah State — for one of their two Quadrant 1 victories — and Memphis, and were competitive in a loss to West Virginia.
And it’s a level the team has mostly sustained over the course of the season.
The only two players on VCU’s current roster who had played in an A-10 tournament prior to this season were Williams and senior Corey Douglas. And even that was brief, a loss to Rhode Island in the 2019 quarterfinals, before last the cancellation of last year’s tournament.
As a program, the Rams’ last trip to the A-10 final was in 2017. VCU has won the title once, in 2015.
Heading into Sunday now, the dream of cutting down nets and winning a ring is something Hyland and Williams spoke about this week. And part of the hunger stems from the fact that neither has accomplished those things in their basketball careers to date, even before VCU.
The chips on the Rams’ shoulders some nine months ago in open gym sessions has helped put them in position for a championship. That’ll be their objective on Sunday at 1 p.m.
“I feel like it's a lot of us on this team that haven't won a state championship in high school or anything,” Williams said. “So just for us to be a contender for a championship is great.”
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr