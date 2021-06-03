VCU point guard Ace Baldwin ruptures Achilles tendon

With the start of summer workouts on the horizon, the VCU men’s basketball team has taken a big injury blow.
The program announced Thursday afternoon that sophomore Ace Baldwin, the Rams’ starting point guard, ruptured an Achilles tendon last week. It's the tendon on his left leg, coach Mike Rhoades said.
Baldwin had surgery on the Achilles this past Tuesday. There’s currently no timetable on what Baldwin’s full recovery may look like.
"Everybody's different. Everybody rehabs differently,” Rhoades said. “But, he's got to stick to the plan of the doctors and the rehab and the trainers and honor his rehab. And everybody's different in this injury and we'll make sure he's 100 [percent] before he gets back on the court."
Rhoades said the injury was sustained in a workout. During a session, Baldwin shot-faked and stepped back and felt something in the back of his left leg. Rhoades said that team physician Dr. Seth Cheatham passed along that the surgery Tuesday went very well.
Baldwin, a Baltimore native, is currently back home and will return to VCU on June 8, before spending the rest of the summer rehabbing there.
The 6-1, 190 pounder had a standout freshman campaign this past year, starting from Game 1 and stepping in as an adept floor general for the Rams in their run to the A-10 tournament title game and to the NCAA tournament. He allowed guard Bones Hyland to slide from point guard to shooting guard and Hyland, from that spot, broke out with an Atlantic 10-best 19.5 points per game and was named the league’s player of the year.
Baldwin was second in the A-10 with 2.1 steals per game, and his assist-to-turnover ratio of plus-1.8 was seventh in the league. He started all 26 of VCU’s games, the first Rams freshman to start every game since Bradford Burgess in 2008-09. He was an A-10 all-rookie selection.
VCU has had an unfortunate recent history with Achilles injuries. Former point guard Marcus Evans (2018-20) tore his left Achilles in the summer of 2017 and his right one at the beginning of June in 2018. He was redshirting the year in which he suffered his first injury and, after the second, returned in time for VCU’s season opener in 2018.
The Rams open summer workouts this year on June 14, and will go eight consecutive weeks. Players will report back to campus next week.
