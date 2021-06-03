VCU point guard Ace Baldwin ruptures Achilles tendon

With the start of summer workouts on the horizon, the VCU men’s basketball team has taken a big injury blow.

The program announced Thursday afternoon that sophomore Ace Baldwin, the Rams’ starting point guard, ruptured an Achilles tendon last week. It's the tendon on his left leg, coach Mike Rhoades said.

Baldwin had surgery on the Achilles this past Tuesday. There’s currently no timetable on what Baldwin’s full recovery may look like.

"Everybody's different. Everybody rehabs differently,” Rhoades said. “But, he's got to stick to the plan of the doctors and the rehab and the trainers and honor his rehab. And everybody's different in this injury and we'll make sure he's 100 [percent] before he gets back on the court."

Rhoades said the injury was sustained in a workout. During a session, Baldwin shot-faked and stepped back and felt something in the back of his left leg. Rhoades said that team physician Dr. Seth Cheatham passed along that the surgery Tuesday went very well.

Baldwin, a Baltimore native, is currently back home and will return to VCU on June 8, before spending the rest of the summer rehabbing there.