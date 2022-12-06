VCU prepares to host Jacksonville in a strong December matchup

A six-game holiday homestand will give the VCU men's basketball team the chance to absorb some of the lessons it learned in a tough early-season schedule.

The Rams won't be able to take their foot off the gas, though, with the Jacksonville Dolphins coming to the Siegel Center on Wednesday night.

Jacksonville was picked to finish second to Liberty in the ASUN conference, and coach Mike Rhoades said he expects the Dolphins to win 20 games this season.

"It's a great game for us," Rhaodes said. "We're going to play good teams. We have already, and we're going to continue to do that."

VCU's focus will be cutting back on the turnovers that have proved costly so far this season.

In a Saturday loss to Temple, Rhoades felt the offensive miscues at times translated to lapses on the defensive end as well.

"We still want to be aggressive," the coach said Monday. "But I always tell our guys, the greatest warriors in history had the most discipline.

"We're still figuring it out, just like everybody in the country. But the responsibility to take care of the basketball was No. 1 coming into the season, and we're not doing that."

The coach added that some growing pains are to be expected with a team that largely hasn't played together, with a mix of young players and transfer veterans.

He said one of the things he appreciates about this edition of the Rams is their passion and intensity, but he wants to make sure that doesn't create offensive runs like the Owls were able to have.

"Part of maturity is having greater resolve when things aren't going our way," Rhoades said. "What I love about this group is they care so much. But sometimes that care creates an emotional response, and doesn't have us ready for the next play.

"I want to see us really fix that with experience here in having these home games. What's our resolve when we have some adversity? We've got to get better at that."

VCU benefited last week from the return of Ace Baldwin, who had missed time with a wrist injury.

Rhoades said the team is still being cautious with Baldwin as he returns to action, but he's been a crucial part of the Rams' success, and was named A-10 player of the week on Monday.

Baldwin was also a hit at Sunday's annual "Shop With the Rams" event, where players take local children for a $100 holiday shopping spree at Target.

The event returned this year after a COVID pause.

"The neat thing about it is when certain guys on your team surprise you," Rhoades said. "They really get outside of their comfort zone."