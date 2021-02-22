VCU preparing for name, image, likeness legislation with new partnership

McLaughlin said he wanted VCU to be ready for the change. He also said he wants potential recruits to know a service like SAIL would be available to them and that they wouldn’t be coming to a school that’s not prepared to deal with NIL.

SAIL would not serve in an agent role, representing athletes in deals. It’s more helping them navigate the space the right way and maximize opportunities.

“We're not looking to profit off of [what] these people do,” said John Maroon, president of Maroon PR. “We're there to look out for their best interests and the best interests of their schools.”

Maroon said there will be a lot of things athletes are going to have to look out for once NIL legislation is in place, and opportunities are available — from protectecing their eligibility to compete, to protecting their personal brands, to keeping their schools’ best interests in place.

SAIL would be in place to help be a guide in the process, answer questions and raise questions that may not have been thought of.

Maroon foresees that opportunities to benefit from NIL legislation will be there for not just athletes in revenue-generating sports like football and basketball, but also in non-revenue-generating sports.