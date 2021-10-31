VCU preparing freshmen for important roles out of gate

“We don't sugarcoat it when we recruit them. You come here, you're coming here to be a part of trying to win a championship every year. And play the style that we do,” Rhoades said of his young players. “So, they're not afraid of that. So, we have a competitive group. We're going to make some mistakes because of inexperience. But I can live with that. As long as you learn that mistake and you grow from it."

DeLoach, Kern and Nunn each were three-star-rated recruits for VCU in the 2021 class.

Nunn is expected to take over starting point guard duties to begin the year while Baldwin continues to recover. He’s someone Rhoades has described as a natural point guard, and can be a scorer for the Rams too. The 6-4, 190 pounder averaged 21.3 points, 5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.6 steals as a senior at Dream City Christian School (Glendale, Ariz.), and dropped 9 points on 4 of 7 shooting from the field in VCU’s Black and Gold Game intrasquad scrimmage on Oct. 16.

Kern, a 6-6, 190-pounder, is a player Rhoades has lauded for his competitiveness and energy. DeLoach, at 6-9 and 215 pounds, is a prototypical, mobile VCU frontcourt piece who likely will get time in the rotation at the traditional power forward spot.

“They're going to help us, all of three of them,” Rhoades said. “They're VCU type of guys.”