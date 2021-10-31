VCU preparing freshmen for important roles out of gate

Ideally, coach Mike Rhoades acknowledged this past week, there’s freshmen on his VCU roster this year that the program planned to perhaps bring along at a slower pace.
It could’ve been an opportunity to ease them into the college level, afforded by the older depth in front of them the Rams planned to have.
But that, Rhoades said, is not the case anymore. Hit by offseason injuries — to returning starting point guard Ace Baldwin (ruptured left Achilles), intended 2021-22 starter Jamir Watkins (torn right ACL) and anticipated rotation piece Jarren McAllister (torn right ACL) — VCU will be forced to dig further into its bench than it thought it might have to early in the offseason.
That figures to mean more prominent roles for all five of its newcomers, the three freshmen — guard Jayden Nunn, guard Nick Kern and forward Jalen DeLoach — included.
“We're throwing them in the fire,” Rhoades said. “And, at times, they'll be great. And, at times, they're going to get burned. And we're going to be there with them together.”
But Rhoades feels what some of VCU’s pieces may lack in game experience they’ll make up for with their effort and approach.
The Rams will get their first real game action at the Siegel Center against an outside opponent on Monday, when they host Division II Virginia State at 7 p.m. in an exhibition.
“We don't sugarcoat it when we recruit them. You come here, you're coming here to be a part of trying to win a championship every year. And play the style that we do,” Rhoades said of his young players. “So, they're not afraid of that. So, we have a competitive group. We're going to make some mistakes because of inexperience. But I can live with that. As long as you learn that mistake and you grow from it."
DeLoach, Kern and Nunn each were three-star-rated recruits for VCU in the 2021 class.
Nunn is expected to take over starting point guard duties to begin the year while Baldwin continues to recover. He’s someone Rhoades has described as a natural point guard, and can be a scorer for the Rams too. The 6-4, 190 pounder averaged 21.3 points, 5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.6 steals as a senior at Dream City Christian School (Glendale, Ariz.), and dropped 9 points on 4 of 7 shooting from the field in VCU’s Black and Gold Game intrasquad scrimmage on Oct. 16.
Kern, a 6-6, 190-pounder, is a player Rhoades has lauded for his competitiveness and energy. DeLoach, at 6-9 and 215 pounds, is a prototypical, mobile VCU frontcourt piece who likely will get time in the rotation at the traditional power forward spot.
“They're going to help us, all of three of them,” Rhoades said. “They're VCU type of guys.”
To ease the transition, Rhoades spoke of putting the Rams’ young players in positions to be successful, in part by simplifying some aspects of the system to allow for faster play and less thinking.
That may involve less set play calls.
“Keep it a little simpler for some of these guys so they can play aggressively and on their toes, not on their heels,” Rhoades said. “I think that's part of our job as a coaching staff."
But that, Rhoades emphasized, doesn’t mean a change in VCU’s play style. The Rams are still going to be who they are, he said.
It’s just an avoidance of overloading right away. And the staff has found itself bringing freshmen into the facility to walk them through things more than in the past, talking them through various scenarios that they may face.
“We're not slowing down, we're not going to be less aggressive,” Rhoades said. “We're not going to say, 'Hey, wait a second, we have all these young guys, we're not going to be as intense as we are.'”
VSU, VCU’s Monday opponent, placed a pair of players on the all-CIAA preseason team, in guards Antwan Miles and Francis Fitzgerald. CIAA teams did not play in 2020-21 due to the pandemic, but Miles averaged 10.6 points, 3.1 assists and 1.2 steals in 2019-20. Fitzgerald, who began his career at Norfolk State, tied for the team lead in 2019-20 with 11.3 points per game. He also grabbed five rebounds a game.
VSU led Howard 50-37 at halftime in an exhibition on Thursday, before it went on to fall 84-80.
For VCU, a dress rehearsal like Monday’s should be of high value with the newcomers — the freshmen, and upperclassmen transfers Marcus Tsohonis (Washington) and Jimmy Nichols Jr. (Providence) — working their way in.
There will be times of failure for some players, Rhoades admitted, “But that doesn't mean it's going to be like that all the time.”
He’s excited to see how the Rams handle outside competition. For the freshmen, it’s a beginning of an indoctrination that could prove key to VCU’s performance this year.
“I know they're sick and tired of playing against each other every day in practice now,” Rhoades said. “So I'm looking forward to seeing these guys step up."
