VCU preparing to take on formidable challenge of Richmond offense

When examining the numbers, all it takes is one glance to gather the type of challenge Richmond’s offensive attack can pose to an opponent.
The Spiders are one of the most efficient, and least turnover prone, offenses in the country. They rank 21st nationally, and first in the Atlantic 10, in field goal percentage (48.9). They’re 15th in the nation in turnovers surrendered per game at 10.7 — that’s also tops in the A-10.
It’s an advanced-level test that VCU (15-4, 8-2 A-10) is preparing to take on Wednesday night, one game after moving into first place in the league with a win over St. Bonaventure Friday.
Rams coach Mike Rhoades made no bones about it Monday in his assessment: Richmond (11-4, 4-2) is perhaps the toughest offense on VCU’s entire schedule — definitely on the team’s league slate.
"They're very good. They're older. They do what they do and they do it very well,” Rhoades said. “And I think, offensively, they're very efficient and they do such a great job of playing the right way together because they're been around each other for a long time. They know each other's strengths. They want each other to have the ball.”
All five Richmond starters average double-figure points, led by Blake Francis’ 16.6 per game.
The Spiders, in conference play, have led all A-10 teams in scoring at 76.7 points per game. Their scoring margin against league foes, plus-7.8, is fourth in the conference.
And they’re operating with a senior-heavy team that understands coach Chris Mooney’s system.
Mooney, Rhoades said, puts players in great positions on offense, and they then operate with great pace and timing, he said.
“We want to disrupt things and make it hard and challenge everything,” Rhoades said. “But we also, we have respect for the way they run their offense. So we got to be ready for that."
VCU, in contrast, has held league opponents to an average of 65.3 points thus far. The Rams have thrived at forcing turnovers, a league-high 18 per game to be exact, and have turned those into an average of 20.3 points per game.
Against the typically sure-handed Spiders, though — even if the forced turnovers aren’t high — the Rams are going to continue to “do what we do,” Rhoades said. It’ll be about the cumulative effect of the VCU press and half-court coverage, not just the turnovers specifically.
“We'd love to get a turnover in the backcourt or around half court,” Rhoades said. “But we also take pride in, if we don't, we're going to make you earn bringing the ball up the court. And we're going to make you earn trying to get a basket against us.”
Even with a young squad, Rhoades and VCU’s familiarity with Mooney and Richmond figures to assist with defending the Spiders’ scheme.
And the Rams have succeeded already against another of the league’s most-skilled offenses: Dayton. The Flyers are 33rd nationally with a 47.7% field goal percentage this year. VCU held them to 43 points, their lowest in more than 10 years, in a January victory, and won a second time, 76-67, last week.
Still, for a first-place Rams team that has won five straight, success against an offense like Richmond’s would be a notable measuring stick.
“We put a lot into our defense, and we take great pride in defense,” Rhoades said. “If you want to beat good teams, you got to be able to stop them and defend them. And we know we got a tough assignment ahead.
“But what a great challenge for us, too, with a young team."
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr