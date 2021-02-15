VCU preparing to take on formidable challenge of Richmond offense

The Spiders, in conference play, have led all A-10 teams in scoring at 76.7 points per game. Their scoring margin against league foes, plus-7.8, is fourth in the conference.

And they’re operating with a senior-heavy team that understands coach Chris Mooney’s system.

Mooney, Rhoades said, puts players in great positions on offense, and they then operate with great pace and timing, he said.

“We want to disrupt things and make it hard and challenge everything,” Rhoades said. “But we also, we have respect for the way they run their offense. So we got to be ready for that."

VCU, in contrast, has held league opponents to an average of 65.3 points thus far. The Rams have thrived at forcing turnovers, a league-high 18 per game to be exact, and have turned those into an average of 20.3 points per game.

Against the typically sure-handed Spiders, though — even if the forced turnovers aren’t high — the Rams are going to continue to “do what we do,” Rhoades said. It’ll be about the cumulative effect of the VCU press and half-court coverage, not just the turnovers specifically.