VCU pressed pedal on pressure Saturday against Saint Joseph’s, registering season-best turnover tally

VCU, in its matchup against Saint Joseph’s on Saturday, was out to make it a 94-foot game.
The Rams aimed to hound every dribble, full court.
As it turned out, 15 feet worked fine, too.
Early in the second half, VCU’s Jayden Nunn and Ace Baldwin poked the ball away from the Hawks at the opposite free throw line, on back-to-back possessions. That set up short trips back to the Rams’ own basket, for consecutive layups — part of an 8-0 run for VCU out of halftime that took just 75 seconds.
VCU’s goal Saturday was to prevent an offense like the Hawks’, that can spread a defense, from getting set in the half court quickly. Steals weren’t the end all be all for the Rams, as long as the on-ball coverage remained tight.
But, when VCU’s 70-54 victory was complete, the team had racked up a season-high forced 27 turnovers, backed in large part by a season-high 16 steals. The 27 turnovers were the most since the Rams forced 27 against Florida Gulf Coast in November 2019.
Those turnovers Saturday turned into 27 points, too, VCU’s third-highest mark in that category this season, behind the 31 points off turnovers they had against Jacksonville State and the 30 they had against La Salle.
“I thought they did a good job honoring the scouting report,” coach Mike Rhoades said. “So, we just wanted to make it really hard. And if we just play our type of defense, turnovers will happen. And [Saturday] we ran through a couple.
“We didn't convert the steals in the first half, we did in the second half."
Baldwin had much to do with the turnover producing on Saturday, with a career-high seven steals. He had two in the quick sequence to start the second half — after he knocked an inbounds pass away from Jordan Hall at the free throw line, he intercepted a pass intended for Hall and passed ahead to KeShawn Curry for a dunk.
Baldwin said afterward that the VCU coaching staff emphasized that the Rams habitate the gaps in the court when the Hawks had the ball.
“If you’re in the gap, like you're just a step closer to the ball,” Baldwin said. “And you don't have to move at all on defense really if you're really in the gap. Because you're already there. So I'll say that helped a lot."
The Rams’ best defensive rating (points surrendered by a player per 100 possessions) Saturday was submitted by Baldwin, at 75.6.
Williams was another who shined on defense Saturday, guarding multiple positions on a day in which he also matched his career high with 21 points. The senior wing had three steals. Rhoades also lauded the defense of Nunn and of Curry.
Saint Joseph’s was held to 30.2% from the field, which was a season low.
