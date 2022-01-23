VCU pressed pedal on pressure Saturday against Saint Joseph’s, registering season-best turnover tally

“I thought they did a good job honoring the scouting report,” coach Mike Rhoades said. “So, we just wanted to make it really hard. And if we just play our type of defense, turnovers will happen. And [Saturday] we ran through a couple.

“We didn't convert the steals in the first half, we did in the second half."

Baldwin had much to do with the turnover producing on Saturday, with a career-high seven steals. He had two in the quick sequence to start the second half — after he knocked an inbounds pass away from Jordan Hall at the free throw line, he intercepted a pass intended for Hall and passed ahead to KeShawn Curry for a dunk.

Baldwin said afterward that the VCU coaching staff emphasized that the Rams habitate the gaps in the court when the Hawks had the ball.

“If you’re in the gap, like you're just a step closer to the ball,” Baldwin said. “And you don't have to move at all on defense really if you're really in the gap. Because you're already there. So I'll say that helped a lot."

The Rams’ best defensive rating (points surrendered by a player per 100 possessions) Saturday was submitted by Baldwin, at 75.6.