VCU pulls away in second half to roll to 77-57 victory over rival Richmond at Siegel Center

Vince Williams Jr. must enjoy the moment. Especially when it’s meaningful.

For VCU, it doesn’t seem to get much more meaningful than bouts against crosstown Richmond, at least in the regular season.

And on Friday — in Part 2 of this season’s Capital City Classic — Williams stepped up once again.

It was Williams, in the teams’ previous meeting last month, who hit a game-winning 3-pointer with about 25 seconds to play in a VCU victory at the Robins Center.

On Friday, with UR visiting the Siegel Center, Williams hit a game-tying 3 with about 25 seconds to go before halftime and another early in the second half — to help spur a game-grabbing Rams run.

And VCU went on to beat the Spiders 77-57 in front of 7,637, the first sellout crowd this season at the Siegel Center.

“You can’t leave him open,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said afterward, of Williams. “And he can dribble, shoot and pass at a high level. He can guard multiple positions. And he has a great feel.”

The Rams have now won 12 of the last 15 matchups with the Spiders. And VCU, at 18-7 overall and 11-3 in Atlantic 10 play, heads into the weekend in sole possession of second place in the league — the team has won five straight and eight of its last nine.

UR fell to 17-10 overall, and 8-6 against league competition.

Williams and Ace Baldwin Jr. led VCU with 15 points apiece.

“We run Richmond,” Baldwin said, “and we want to make that known.”

Senior starting guard KeShawn Curry went down in pain on the baseline with 7:08 to play in the first half, grabbing his left knee. He was helped off the court without putting weight on his left leg.

He didn’t return for the rest of the first half, but re-emerged for second-half warmups. And, after riding a stationary bike behind the Rams’ bench he checked back in at the 17:29 mark of the second half. He played 19 minutes total.

VCU took control Friday on the back of a 16-1 spurt, from the end of the first half to the beginning of the second half. The Curry-less Rams had allowed a 6-0 UR run beforehand, which prompted coach Mike Rhoades to use a timeout.

And the VCU run after the timeout included an impressive play from Nick Kern Jr., who replaced Curry in the lineup. He fought out an offensive rebound, took the ball back out, then drove and finished a layup while drawing a foul, injecting more life into the VCU crowd, many of whom sported gold out T-shirts that proclaimed, “Some Rivalries Are Forever.”

Williams capped what was an 8-0 spurt before halftime with his 3 with roughly 25 seconds to go, and it was 28-all at the break. The run then leaked over to the second half. Helped by another 3 from Williams, the Rams pounced out of the break.

A 3-point play from Jayden Nunn, scoring at the rim, drawing a foul and hitting his free throw, capped the 16-1 barrage. And VCU had a 36-29 advantage at the 18:09 mark.

“I feel like we started loosening up late [in the first half], and got back on top,” Williams said. “It was that simple.”

That set the tone for what was an offensive awakening overall for VCU in the second half — after the Rams were limited to 35.5% in the first half, they shot 56.7% in the second half.

A big part of that was Mikeal Brown-Jones, who didn’t play at all in the first half, but entered five and a half minutes into the second half after Williams was whistled for a third foul.

Brown-Jones proceeded to catch fire, scoring around the rim, and setting career highs of 11 points and seven rebounds, all in the second half.

“I just said at halftime to Mikeal, I said, ‘Just be ready. Just be ready. Just be ready,’” Rhoades said. “He goes, ‘Coach, I’m good, I’m ready.’

“And he sure was.”

And quickly, midway through the second half, the game began to get away from UR. Brown-Jones began a 12-1 spurt for VCU, that also included 3-pointers from Baldwin and Williams, that pushed the Rams’ advantage to 17, 59-42, with 8:24 left. And the lead never dipped below 15 the rest of the way.

Tyler Burton led UR with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

VCU’s Hason Ward did not play Friday. Ward suffered a left ankle sprain in the first half of VCU’s win at Fordham on Tuesday.

Ward had started each of the Rams’ previous five games, and was averaging 11.6 points and 8.8 rebounds in the five outings leading up to the Fordham game.

Freshman Jalen DeLoach started in place of Ward. He finished with 7 points and seven rebounds. And, in the game’s waning moments, he looked to the Siegel Center crowd, waving his arms in celebration — capping VCU’s fourth straight win at the Siegel Center in the series with Richmond.

FG FT Reb

UR M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT

Burton 36 4-9 5-8 2-11 1 0 13

Cayo 25 3-8 3-4 2-5 2 4 9

Golden 25 4-9 3-4 1-4 2 1 11

Gilyard 39 3-10 0-0 2-5 4 1 8

Gustavson 37 4-8 0-2 0-1 3 4 10

Sherod 18 2-7 0-0 0-1 0 2 6

Grace 16 0-4 0-0 1-2 0 2 0

Crabtree 2 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 1 0

Randolph 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0

Totals 200 20-55 11-18 8-30 12 16 57

Percentages: FG .364, FT .611. 3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Gustavson 2-4, Sherod 2-6, Gilyard 2-7, Golden 0-2, Burton 0-3, Grace 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Grace). Turnovers: 8 (Cayo 2, Burton, Gilyard, Golden, Grace, Randolph, Sherod). Steals: 3 (Cayo, Grace, Sherod).

FG FT Reb

VCU M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT

DeLoach 23 3-7 1-3 4-7 1 2 7

Williams 29 5-7 2-2 0-4 2 4 15

Baldwin 29 6-11 2-2 0-3 5 4 15

Curry 19 2-5 1-1 0-3 0 1 6

Nunn 32 3-9 3-3 0-2 2 1 9

Kern 21 2-8 3-3 4-5 1 4 7

Stockard 17 1-3 0-0 0-3 2 0 2

Tsohonis 16 2-6 0-0 0-4 1 0 5

Brwn-Jnes 11 4-5 3-4 3-7 0 2 11

Banks 3 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0

Henderson 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0

Totals 200 28-61 15-18 11-39 14 18 77

Percentages: FG .459, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Williams 3-5, Curry 1-2, Baldwin 1-3, Tsohonis 1-3, Nunn 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Blocked Shots: 4 (Williams 2, Baldwin, Nunn). Turnovers: 7 (Williams 3, Baldwin, Nunn, Stockard, Tsohonis). Steals: 5 (Baldwin 2, Curry, Kern, Williams).

Richmond 28 29 — 57

VCU 28 49 — 77