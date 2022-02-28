VCU pumps brakes on Siegel Center reseating plan

At VCU’s home men’s basketball game against Richmond a week and a half ago, Ed McLaughlin had conversations with Ram donors in the Siegel Center’s Commonwealth Room.

And with a Siegel Center season ticket reseating plan still on the horizon — one that was met with derision from many VCU season ticket holders — the fans in that room expressed how they felt.

McLaughlin, VCU vice president and director of athletics, explained that VCU ran numbers and that the reseating meant that a number of ticket holders would get the opportunity to improve their seats. Still, the fans there expressed displeasure with the timing and tenor of the planned reseating.

“It's one of those things where you can sort of get a feel for when people have anxiety based on feedback,” McLaughlin said Friday. “And if people are just belly-aching or it was real anxiety and consternation.

“And this was real.”

Those discussions proved a last straw. McLaughlin and his staff talked it over during the weekend, and McLaughlin reached the decision that VCU needed to put a pause on its plan to reseat its season ticket holders ahead of next season.

Subsequently, an email was sent to donors last Monday announcing that decision. VCU will wait to reseat until after the 2022-23 basketball season, instead of in the upcoming offseason.

“It was one of those things where I think the reseating sort of opened the door for folks to express a little bit of frustration that they had,” McLaughlin said. “And I don't want anyone to feel that we don't appreciate their business, at all. So, again, it is a small way for us to show that appreciation.

“But it opened up the door for us to kind of take a look at everything. I mean, it's making sure we're doing our end of the deal as well."

VCU announced its intention to reseat season ticket holders on Jan. 24, pressing reset on seat assignments, which are determined largely by athletic donations made to the school. And the discontent among ticket holders was expressed quickly, and resided in two main areas. One was that, based on a projected seating map that was released to correspond with the reseating, some felt that they would get priced out of their current seats. Two was that the announced reseating was due to come just two years after a previous reseating — when the expectation fans had was that they would be able to keep their seats for three to five years.

The athletic department stressed that the map that was released was just a projection, and not necessarily a fixed representation of the required donation amounts required to sit in the specific seats shaded in the map, which were shaded by donation level. And McLaughlin said in early February that VCU had more ticket inventory available than ever, which would allow what he estimated to be some 80% of current season ticket holders to improve their seats.

Still, one season ticket holder, John Tatum, told the Times-Dispatch in January that he had talked to 20 to 30 fellow ticket holders — all who have been VCU donors for 10 to 15 years — and that none saw a benefit from the announced plan. Some, he said, were questioning if they would renew their tickets at all, and some already determined they wouldn’t.

Another, Rick Childers — who has had season tickets with his wife since 1985 — said some other longtime fans told him that the reseating plan that was announced was a “last straw,” and that they wouldn’t be able to afford to keep their seats based on the seating chart that was released.

McLaughlin said he talked to some 50 fans total about the plan since it was announced. The two most striking things to him were the discomfort fans expressed about the fact that reseating was going to come so soon after a previous plan was implemented (that happened before the 2020-21 season, so most have had only one real season in their seats — this season — because of attendance restrictions due to the pandemic last season) and the feeling fans expressed that they weren’t appreciated by VCU.

"They felt like the reseating was our attempt to just get money out of them,” McLaughlin said. “What our intention was, was to help people get better seats.”

Finally, in absorbing feedback, the discussions McLaughlin had at the UR game pushed the reconsideration. The email sent to donors stated that after next season's reseating, a subsequent round won’t occur for a period of three years, until after the 2025-26 season.

When the reseating does come, likely late next spring, McLaughlin doesn’t expect the process to be drastically different from how it’s been conducted in the past, where the order of picking seats is determined by donation level.

“We just want to make sure that, after every donor level that selects their seats, that we rebalance it and make sure that seats are available for folks [in subsequent levels],” McLaughlin said. “As much as we can.”

There will still be increases in the minimum donations for each donor level next season, as part of the Ram Athletic Fund. For instance, the minimum contribution for the “Black & Gold Society” level will increase from $1,000 to $1,750, the minimum for the “Director’s Society” level will increase from $1,500 to $2,500, etc.

But a second email to donors, sent last Friday, specified that the requirement will be that they donate the cumulative amount of their 2021-22 giving to renew their seats for next season.

A $250 per seat fee, for tax deduction purposes, will be discontinued. So, for example, if a fan had four seats this year (combined $1,000 in seat fees) and made a $1,500 philanthropic contribution, that person would have to donate $2,500 to renew their current seats for 2022-23

Asked his biggest takeaway from how the planned reseating was received, McLaughlin said it was “you can never say thank you enough.”

It became clear that VCU needed to take a step back, and that’s where the department now stands.

“Obviously for us, appreciation is one of the things we talk about a lot in our department,” McLaughlin said. “So we just want to make sure we show that appreciation more than just say that appreciation."