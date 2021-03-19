VCU pushed past preseason expectations to make NCAA tournament, now the focus is on advancing

On his cell phone, VCU coach Mike Rhoades still has saved a CBS Sports article from the fall.
The preseason piece ranked every Division I team in the country, from No. 1 (Villanova) to No. 357 (Bethune-Cookman, which did not play this season).
VCU was picked No. 100, seventh in the Atlantic 10 behind Saint Louis (No. 31), Richmond (No. 36), Dayton (No. 42), Davidson (No. 62), Duquesne (No. 83) and St. Bonaventure (No. 85). The prediction was that the Rams would “probably be a fun-but-young team that stubs its toe a few too many times.”
“Somebody picked us 100th this year, because we're going to be young and have too many bumps in the road,” Rhoades said. “Well here we are in the NCAA tournament.”
Rhoades sent that preseason ranking to his team recently, a group of players who have largely won through the stubbed toes that were inevitable, and who have learned along the way.
That’s what got them to Indianapolis, and in the program’s ninth NCAA tournament in the last 10 opportunities. But they certainly aren’t content to just be there, where many before the season thought they wouldn’t reach. They want VCU’s first NCAA tournament win since 2016.
To do that, the 10th-seeded Rams (19-7) will have to bounce back from their most recent stubbed toe, against St. Bonaventure in the A-10 tournament final on Sunday.
They haven’t suffered consecutive losses all year, a trend they would like to keep going when they face seventh-seeded Oregon (20-6) in the NCAA tournament first round on Saturday at 9:57 p.m. The game will be broadcast on TNT, from Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis.
“Let's enjoy this, that we are in the Dance,” Rhoades said. “But let's put something together and be ready to go here on Saturday to get a win."
Rhoades on Sunday after the tournament selection show still saw lingering disappointment in his players’ faces coming off the loss to St. Bonaventure. But when the Rams finally were able to hit the practice court on Tuesday night, following a quarantine period upon arrival to Indianapolis, he saw the energy return.
Rhoades spoke the loudest to the players coming off the St. Bonaventure game, sophomore Bones Hyland said. The message was to view that contest as a learning experience.
VCU’s in-game adversity response has been a weakness at times this year, but an area in which the team has improved, particularly down the stretch of A-10 play. But it reared its head against the Bonnies.
Sometimes it’s one step back back for two steps forward, though, Rhoades said. That’s how he’ll hope it goes this weekend.
“You got to get to a point that, if you get a bad foul or you miss shots or some calls aren't going your way, that doesn't matter,” Rhoades said.
Oregon on Saturday will present the most prolific 3-point shooting group the Rams have faced all year. The Ducks are connecting at a 37.9% clip, which is 22nd in the country. They’re averaging 8.4 treys a game, which led the Pac-12.
The Rams, conversely, have held opponents to 30.5% shooting from deep this year, 31st in the country. Rhoades compared Oregon’s style to that of A-10 foes Rhode Island and Dayton, in the way that it works players into isolation, in search of space to attack.
Against the Ducks, Hyland said the Rams have to be locked in and pay attention to detail.
“Trying to run them off the line, make them put the ball on the floor, make them play off that,” he said. “Just basically flying around, which is one of our core values.”
To attack is what Oregon coach Dana Altman wants from his team Saturday, and go at the Rams’ press. He doesn’t want to let VCU dictate the game.
The Ducks' scout team has simulated VCU's aggressive style.
“Our scout team did a great job of just flying around and putting hands on and fouling,” Altman said. “And getting after the guys.”
Three weeks after the CBS Sports list Rhoades saved was released, VCU opened its season with the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic. And it was in that event, which featured a pair of fellow NCAA tournament teams in Utah State and West Virginia, that the young Rams gained confidence and began shaking the preseason predictions.
Now that event is an experience that Rhoades said VCU can lean on heading into Saturday. It set the table for this fruitful season, a campaign the Rams will try to keep going against Oregon.
“I feel as though this is a time when we can get our hunger back," Hyland said, "and definitely make a big run here."
Note: Rhoades said junior guard KeShawn Curry will not be with the team for Saturday's game. The Jacksonville, Fla., native has missed the Rams' last five games, after stepping away to be with family after the passing of his brother on Feb. 20.
