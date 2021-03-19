VCU pushed past preseason expectations to make NCAA tournament, now the focus is on advancing

They haven’t suffered consecutive losses all year, a trend they would like to keep going when they face seventh-seeded Oregon (20-6) in the NCAA tournament first round on Saturday at 9:57 p.m. The game will be broadcast on TNT, from Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis.

“Let's enjoy this, that we are in the Dance,” Rhoades said. “But let's put something together and be ready to go here on Saturday to get a win."

Rhoades on Sunday after the tournament selection show still saw lingering disappointment in his players’ faces coming off the loss to St. Bonaventure. But when the Rams finally were able to hit the practice court on Tuesday night, following a quarantine period upon arrival to Indianapolis, he saw the energy return.

Rhoades spoke the loudest to the players coming off the St. Bonaventure game, sophomore Bones Hyland said. The message was to view that contest as a learning experience.

VCU’s in-game adversity response has been a weakness at times this year, but an area in which the team has improved, particularly down the stretch of A-10 play. But it reared its head against the Bonnies.

Sometimes it’s one step back back for two steps forward, though, Rhoades said. That’s how he’ll hope it goes this weekend.