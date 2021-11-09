VCU pushing press, trying to dial back turnovers as Mike Rhoades' fifth season opens on Tuesday

The start on press principles in the past had taken place in July.

“[Rhoades] wanted to approach it a little differently,” said associate head coach Jamal Brunt, VCU’s defensive coordinator. “And I think that’s why you see that cohesion a little bit earlier than we have in the past. But, again, I think ... a lot of it has to do with our personnel and the way those guys mesh together, out there playing that style.”

That cohesion was present in the Black and Gold Game intrasquad scrimmage last month and in the Rams’ exhibition against Virginia State last week. VCU forced 22 turnovers.

In practice, since the early installation, pressing is an every-possession activity, honing the intensity Rhoades, Brunt and Co. desire particularly for the new players, who could be pivotal for VCU, as well as the discipline.

“As much as we want to press and use that versatility we have, it’s still press but get in our half-court defense,” Rhoades said. “And keep people from scoring, keep people from getting to the free throw line.”

Freshman Jayden Nunn figures to be important in those efforts as the so-called “head of the snake” for the Rams, taking over starting point guard duties with Ace Baldwin recovering from a May Achilles rupture.