VCU pushing press, trying to dial back turnovers as Mike Rhoades' fifth season opens on Tuesday

VCU last season again rode one of the best — and most disruptive — defenses in the nation to a second at-large NCAA tournament bid under coach Mike Rhoades.
The defense is a program bedrock, and that won’t change heading into Rhoades’ fifth season at the helm. But there are also encouraging signs for the offense as VCU makes up for the loss of Bones Hyland, the Atlantic 10’s top scorer last season at 19.5 points per game.
Here’s a dive into both ends of the floor, as the Rams prepare for Tuesday’s 6 p.m. opener at the Siegel Center against Saint Peter’s.
Defense
Back in the spring, VCU coach Mike Rhoades identified his group’s potential to be strong in the press with its length and athleticism as well as the mobility and agility in the frontcourt.
The press is, of course, integral to the program’s identity. But VCU believes this year’s personnel could make it a great weapon.
After the Rams convened on campus in mid-June to begin their summer training window, the staff installed the press earlier than it normally would, maximizing time. VCU began reviewing its press system, with a group that includes five newcomers, just the second week back — implementing drills to work trapping, timing and angles, and enhancing the communication needed for success.
The start on press principles in the past had taken place in July.
“[Rhoades] wanted to approach it a little differently,” said associate head coach Jamal Brunt, VCU’s defensive coordinator. “And I think that’s why you see that cohesion a little bit earlier than we have in the past. But, again, I think ... a lot of it has to do with our personnel and the way those guys mesh together, out there playing that style.”
That cohesion was present in the Black and Gold Game intrasquad scrimmage last month and in the Rams’ exhibition against Virginia State last week. VCU forced 22 turnovers.
In practice, since the early installation, pressing is an every-possession activity, honing the intensity Rhoades, Brunt and Co. desire particularly for the new players, who could be pivotal for VCU, as well as the discipline.
“As much as we want to press and use that versatility we have, it’s still press but get in our half-court defense,” Rhoades said. “And keep people from scoring, keep people from getting to the free throw line.”
Freshman Jayden Nunn figures to be important in those efforts as the so-called “head of the snake” for the Rams, taking over starting point guard duties with Ace Baldwin recovering from a May Achilles rupture.
The point guard in VCU’s system dictates tempo. Brunt has witnessed to this point that the 6-4 190-pounder has been effective in guarding the ball and keeping opposing ballhandlers in front of him.
“If that guy can’t guard the ball or put pressure on the ball, then it’s going to be really hard for us to play the way we want to play,” Brunt said. “So, him being able to do that has been a great relief.”
While Brunt believes there will be continued adjustment and time for improvement as the season begins, he feels the group has bought into how the program wants to play.
The June seeds could blossom this winter.
“I think they know that our defensive identity is going to be a big part of our success this season,” Brunt said.
Offense
While VCU has continued to stress pressing, and forcing turnovers, assistant coach J.D. Byers said the Rams’ No. 1 goal is limiting turnovers on offense.
The target is a turnover on 17% of possessions or fewer. VCU typically hovers around 70 possessions a contest, Byers said, which equates to approximately 12 turnovers a game or fewer.
The past four seasons under Rhoades, VCU’s turnover rates have been 14.6 per game (2020-21), 12.4 per game (2019-20), 13.9 per game (2018-19) and 13.5 per game (2017-18).
Cutting giveaways is difficult, Byers acknowledged, with the Rams’ aggressive and fast-paced style.
“So teaching guys to really make the right decisions, play off two feet, be strong with the ball. We have to improve in that area,” said Byers, VCU’s offensive coordinator. “And turnover rate is something we talk about every single day in practice.”
The Rams’ 17 turnovers in last week’s exhibition against VSU was a bit disappointing, Byers said — particularly those that were unforced. But he’s observed that, in practice — going against VCU’s own press — players have been doing a much better job at limiting turnovers.
VCU tracks its turnover rate in practice every day.
“We can’t work so hard to turn other teams over and force them into bad shots and then just go down and give them the ball back,” Byers said. “They make a great play, that’s one thing. But we can’t just hand them the ball.”
Besides reducing turnovers, the Rams will continue to stress playing off paint touches. Byers believes VCU has players who are “really elite” at getting in the paint.
Ideally for the Rams, the paint touches help create favorable looks on the perimeter. They’ll try to take advantage with multiple players who can connect from long range. Five players (Vince Williams, Marcus Tsohonis, KeShawn Curry, Josh Banks and Nick Kern) hit 3s against VSU.
VCU shot 32.9% beyond the arc last year, 210th nationally.
“With that fact being that we want to play off paint touches, I just feel like these guys are taking the right shots,” Byers said. “And I think they’re creating inside-out shots for one another. And, with that, I think you would see us shoot a better percentage.”
Heading into Tuesday’s opener, Byers is most encouraged about the Rams trying to play the right way. He sees potential for them to be good in transition, playing with pace. In the half court, players are operating well together, sharing the ball.
As the season progresses, he believes the offense will be an area of growth for VCU.
“Because we do have a lot of new faces in the locker room,” Byers said. “And offense is a team-based game. You got to learn what each guy does, what their strengths are and how they like to play. And learn to play off your teammates.
“And that’s what this group is doing daily.”
