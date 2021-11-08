VCU pushing press, trying to dial back turnovers as Mike Rhoades' fifth season opens

VCU, last season, again rode what was one of the best — and most disruptive — defensive units in the nation to a second at-large NCAA tournament bid under coach Mike Rhoades’ tutelage.

The defense is a program bedrock, and that certainly won’t change heading into Rhoades’ fifth season at the helm. But there’s also been encouraging signs offensively, as VCU makes up for the loss of Bones Hyland, the Atlantic 10’s top scorer last season at 19.5 points per game.

Here’s a dive into both ends of the floor, as the Rams prepare for Tuesday’s 6 p.m. season opener at the Siegel Center against Saint Peter’s.

Defense

Back in the spring, one of the things VCU coach Mike Rhoades identified about his group was that it had the potential to be really good in the press, with the length and athleticism present throughout the roster. Including the mobility and agility among the frontcourt pieces.

The press is, of course, an intricate part of the program’s identity. But with the personnel present this year, in particular, VCU feels it can be a great weapon.