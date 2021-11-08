VCU pushing press, trying to dial back turnovers as Mike Rhoades' fifth season opens

VCU, last season, again rode what was one of the best — and most disruptive — defensive units in the nation to a second at-large NCAA tournament bid under coach Mike Rhoades’ tutelage.
The defense is a program bedrock, and that certainly won’t change heading into Rhoades’ fifth season at the helm. But there’s also been encouraging signs offensively, as VCU makes up for the loss of Bones Hyland, the Atlantic 10’s top scorer last season at 19.5 points per game.
Here’s a dive into both ends of the floor, as the Rams prepare for Tuesday’s 6 p.m. season opener at the Siegel Center against Saint Peter’s.
Defense
Back in the spring, one of the things VCU coach Mike Rhoades identified about his group was that it had the potential to be really good in the press, with the length and athleticism present throughout the roster. Including the mobility and agility among the frontcourt pieces.
The press is, of course, an intricate part of the program’s identity. But with the personnel present this year, in particular, VCU feels it can be a great weapon.
As such, after the Rams convened on campus in mid June to begin their summer training window, the staff installed the press earlier than it normally would, maximizing time. VCU began reviewing its press system, with a group that includes five newcomers, just the second week back — implementing drills to work trapping, timing and angles. And also the communication that it takes to have success in the press.
That’s compared to a July start on press principles in the past.
“[Rhoades] wanted to approach it a little differently,” said associate head coach Jamal Brunt, VCU’s defensive coordinator. “And I think that's why you see that cohesion a little bit earlier than we have in the past. But, again, I think it also — a lot of it has to do with our personnel and the way those guys mesh together, out there playing that style."
That cohesion was present on court in both the Rams’ Black and Gold Game intrasquad scrimmage last month and in their exhibition against Virginia State last week. VCU forced 22 Trojan turnovers.
In practice at this point, since the early installation, pressing is an every-possession activity, honing the level of intensity Rhoades, Brunt and Co. desire there — particularly for the new pieces, who could be pivotal for VCU this year. Also honing the discipline.
“As much as we want to press and use that versatility we have, it's still press but get in our half court defense,” Rhoades said. “And keep people from scoring, keep people from getting to the free throw line."
Freshman Jayden Nunn figures to be as important as any in those efforts as the so-called “head of the snake” for the Rams, taking over starting point guard duties with Ace Baldwin recovering from a May Achilles rupture.
The point guard in VCU’s system dictates tempo. And Brunt has witnessed to this point that the 6-4, 190 pounder has been effective in guarding the ball and keeping opposing ball handlers in front of him.
“If that guy can't guard the ball or put pressure on the ball, then it's going to be really hard for us to play the way we want to play,” Brunt said. “So, him being able to do that has been a great relief.”
Overall, while Brunt believes there will be continued adjustment and time for improvement as the season begins, he feels the group has bought into how the program wants to play.
The June seeds could blossom this winter.
“I think they know that our defensive identity is going to be a big part of our success this season,” Brunt said.
Offense
While pressing, and forcing turnovers, has again continued to be of great emphasis for VCU, what assistant coach J.D. Byers said is the Rams’ No. 1 goal this year is limiting turnovers on the offensive end.
The target number is a turnover on 17% of possessions or less. VCU typically hovers around 70 possessions a contest, Byers said, which equates to approximately 12 turnovers a game or less.
So far, the past four seasons under Rhoades, VCU’s turnover rates have been 14.6 per game (2020-21), 12.4 per game (2019-20), 13.9 per game (2018-19) and 13.5 per game (2017-18).
Cutting down on giveaways is difficult, Byers acknowledged, with the aggressive and fast-paced style the Rams play.
“So teaching guys to really make the right decisions, play off two feet, be strong with the ball. We have to improve in that area,” said Byers, who serves as VCU’s offensive coordinator. “And turnover rate is something we talk about every single day in practice."
The Rams’ 17 turnovers in last week’s exhibition against VSU was a bit disappointing, Byers said — particularly those that were unforced. But he’s observed that, in practice — going against VCU’s own press — players have been doing a much better job at limiting turnovers
VCU tracks its turnover rate in practice every day.
“We can't work so hard to turn other teams over and force them into bad shots and then just go down and give them the ball back,” Byers said. “They make a great play, that's one thing. But we can't just hand them the ball."
Besides cutting down on turnovers, what will continue to be stressed for the Rams offensively is playing off paint touches. Byers feels VCU has a roster of players who are “really elite” at getting in the paint.
Then, ideally for the Rams, the paint touches help create favorable looks on the perimeter. They’ll try to take advantage with multiple players who can connect from distance — five different players (Vince Williams, Marcus Tsohonis, KeShawn Curry, Josh Banks and Nick Kern) hit 3s versus VSU.
VCU shot 32.9% from deep last year, 210th nationally.
“With that fact being that we want to play off paint touches, I just feel like these guys are taking the right shots,” Byers said. “And I think they're creating inside-out shots for one another. And, with that, I think you would see us shoot a better percentage.”
What Byers feels best about from an offensive perspective heading into Tuesday is that he’s seeing that the Rams are trying to play the right way — he sees potential for them to be good in transition, playing with pace. In the half court, players are operating well together, sharing the ball.
And, as the season progresses, he believes the offensive end will be an area of evolution and growth for VCU.
“Because we do have a lot of new faces in the locker room,” Byers said. “And offense is a team-based game. You got to learn what each guy does, what their strengths are and how they like to play. And learn to play off your teammates.
“And that’s what this group is doing daily.”
