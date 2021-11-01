VCU races to exhibition win over Virginia State behind Curry, Williams

The effort alone drew oohs and ahs from the crowd.
VCU’s KeShawn Curry, in an exhibition against visiting Virginia State Monday, skied for a first-half rebound, jumping so high it seemed a trampoline might’ve been planted under the Siegel Center hardwood.
It was emblematic of the energy with which he played, at other times charging to the basket with Russell Westbrook-esque intensity, pedal mashed to the floor.
Curry, who started for the Rams Monday and who seems primed to take on more of a focal role as a senior this year, emerged with a head of steam from the opening tip, setting a high-wire tone that carried through most of a 74-55 VCU win in front of 5,573.
The 6-4, 180-pound Jacksonville, Fla., native had 7 points, including a 3-pointer, in the game’s first 4:13 alone. He also led all with six rebounds at the half, and finished with 14.
Curry, to this point in his career, has mostly served in a reserve role. His lone four starts came last season, when he averaged 5.8 points and 2.3 rebounds in 18.3 minutes per game, over 16 total appearances.
But after the Rams lost Atlantic 10 player of the year Bones Hyland — and his 19.5 points per game — to the NBA, it was given that some of this year’s pieces would have to step up to fill more scoring responsibility. That was exacerbated by the left Achilles rupture suffered by returning starting point guard Ace Baldwin in May, that’s expected to sideline him until January. And by a right ACL tear suffered by promising wing Jamir Watkins in September, that will keep him out for the year.
Curry seemed one who could take on some of that offensive load, particularly coming off his showing in VCU’s Black and Gold Game intrasquad scrimmage last month, when he led all with 16 points.
And he looked eager to assume it Monday.
As did Vince Williams, the Rams’ leading returning scorer — who averaged 10.6 points last season. Williams knocked down an early 3, the game’s first basket, and finished with 14 points, too .
Williams’ shooting ability — he shot a team-best 41.3% from distance last season — should be of high value this season. But the Rams also got 3s from a variety of sources, five different players total: Williams (3-5 from deep), Curry (1-2), Marcus Tsohonis (2-5), Nick Kern (1-1) and Josh Banks (1-5).
Defensively, riding the high-octane wave Curry helped create, VCU forced 13 Virginia State turnovers in the first half alone. The first was a 10-second violation directly after Williams’ opening 3.
VCU’s starting lineup, in addition to Curry and Williams, consisted of freshman Jayden Nunn at point guard, and Hason Ward and Levi Stockard III in the frontcourt.
VCU coach Mike Rhoades spoke last week of the important roles the Rams’ freshmen would play this year, and that was also on display Monday. Nunn played 21 minutes and finished with 2 points. Jalen DeLoach played 16 minutes and finished with 6 points. Kern was in 12 minutes and had 3 points.
The Trojans — picked to finish fourth in the CIAA this year — had their moments, too, Monday, including a 7-0 run midway through the second half that cut it to 56-41.
Kylon Lewis had 10 points for VSU.
But Curry finished with one more emphatic moment, a windmill dunk with 4:44 to play that elicited another rousing applause from the crowd. And VCU pushed its lead back above 20 for a time, cruising home in its only public dress rehearsal against another opponent.
Next is the real thing — the Rams open against Saint Peter’s at the Siegel Center next Tuesday at 6 p.m.
