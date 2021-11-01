VCU races to exhibition win over Virginia State behind Curry, Williams

The effort alone drew oohs and ahs from the crowd.

VCU’s KeShawn Curry, in an exhibition against visiting Virginia State Monday, skied for a first-half rebound, jumping so high it seemed a trampoline might’ve been planted under the Siegel Center hardwood.

It was emblematic of the energy with which he played, at other times charging to the basket with Russell Westbrook-esque intensity, pedal mashed to the floor.

Curry, who started for the Rams Monday and who seems primed to take on more of a focal role as a senior this year, emerged with a head of steam from the opening tip, setting a high-wire tone that carried through most of a 74-55 VCU win in front of 5,573.

The 6-4, 180-pound Jacksonville, Fla., native had 7 points, including a 3-pointer, in the game’s first 4:13 alone. He also led all with six rebounds at the half, and finished with 14.

Curry, to this point in his career, has mostly served in a reserve role. His lone four starts came last season, when he averaged 5.8 points and 2.3 rebounds in 18.3 minutes per game, over 16 total appearances.