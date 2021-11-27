VCU ‘raised the bar’ in gritty Battle 4 Atlantis performance

The Rams also saw encouraging individual performances in the Battle 4 Atlantis, led by starting forward Levi Stockard III, who had a couple of his best outings at VCU since transferring from Kansas State before last season.

He tied his VCU career-high with 15 points against Syracuse, and had 13 points and six rebounds against Baylor.

“They needed me, and I stepped up,” Stockard said after the Baylor game.

Backup point guard Marcus Tsohonis, a transfer from Washington this past offseason, settled into a groove from beyond the arc, going a combined 5 of 10 from deep in the Bahamas. He had a season-high 12 points against Syracuse.

And freshman point guard Jayden Nunn — who, like Baldwin last year, has played with the poise of someone older more often than not — had team highs of 21 points, eight rebounds and four steals against UConn.

But, as much as VCU seemed to take steps forward in the Battle 4 Atlantis, it hurt itself as well. Turnovers were an issue heading in, and continued to be in the Bahamas. Baylor scored 20 points off 19 VCU turnovers.

And turnovers came at some particularly inopportune times late against UConn, as the Huskies crawled back to win in overtime.