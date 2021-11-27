VCU ‘raised the bar’ in gritty Battle 4 Atlantis performance

In the aftermath of his team’s loss to VCU on the Battle 4 Atlantis’ opening day Wednesday, Hall of Fame Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim characterized the Rams as one of the better defensive pressure teams his Orange had seen.
VCU used that pressure to limit Syracuse to just 29% shooting from the field — a season low by far for Boeheim’s team.
And it led to an eye-opening result — a Rams group that struggled at times through its first four games, and that was coming off a rare consecutive home loss, played its best game, and against ACC competition at that.
“Come on, people didn’t think we were going to win tonight,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said afterward.
“At all,” guard KeShawn Curry added. “We did though.”
The Rams believed, Rhoades added. And that belief was clear the rest of the week — fueled by that same defense Boeheim lauded.
VCU (3-4) swarmed, harassed and hounded defending national champion and sixth-ranked Baylor Thursday, then 22nd-ranked Connecticut Friday, giving itself a chance in both games.
The team, in the end, fell in both. But only by a combined 15 points.
And Rhoades, by the end of what was a no-doubt exhausting and bruising three-day run of basketball in the Bahamas, could sit on the postgame podium following the Friday finale against UConn and say he felt his team “raised the bar” on its season.
“We came here and we had a lot of fight,” Rhoades said. “We played some great games. We played against great competition.”
Indeed, a team that lost by 14 on its home floor to Wagner two weeks ago, then by 2 to Chattanooga at home in a game the Mocs led 29 minutes of, played much more confidently in the Battle 4 Atlantis — against top-tier competition, too.
So that, even in losing two out of three, VCU seemed to make progress. A team that’s been forced to play without returning starting point guard Ace Baldwin (out until January while coming back from an Achilles rupture) and without anticipated 2021-22 starter Jamir Watkins (out for the season due to an ACL tear) showed more of its potential.
The Rams held Baylor, which went on to win the Battle 4 Atlantis title, to a season-low 40.4% shooting from the field on Thursday. Then they held UConn to a season-low 33.3% shooting from the field.
VCU forced a combined 56 turnovers over the three days. The team headed back to Richmond fourth in the nation in KenPom.com’s adjusted defensive efficiency, limiting teams to 88.1 points per 100 possessions, and fifth in the country in KenPom.com’s effective field goal percentage defense, holding teams to 37.6%.
“Our defense travels, we’re going to guard,” Rhoades said after the Syracuse game. “We put our hat on that all the time.”
The Rams also saw encouraging individual performances in the Battle 4 Atlantis, led by starting forward Levi Stockard III, who had a couple of his best outings at VCU since transferring from Kansas State before last season.
He tied his VCU career-high with 15 points against Syracuse, and had 13 points and six rebounds against Baylor.
“They needed me, and I stepped up,” Stockard said after the Baylor game.
Backup point guard Marcus Tsohonis, a transfer from Washington this past offseason, settled into a groove from beyond the arc, going a combined 5 of 10 from deep in the Bahamas. He had a season-high 12 points against Syracuse.
And freshman point guard Jayden Nunn — who, like Baldwin last year, has played with the poise of someone older more often than not — had team highs of 21 points, eight rebounds and four steals against UConn.
But, as much as VCU seemed to take steps forward in the Battle 4 Atlantis, it hurt itself as well. Turnovers were an issue heading in, and continued to be in the Bahamas. Baylor scored 20 points off 19 VCU turnovers.
And turnovers came at some particularly inopportune times late against UConn, as the Huskies crawled back to win in overtime.
Also, VCU went a combined 33 of 54 from the free throw line in the Battle 4 Atlantis. They missed 10 against UConn.
“It comes down to this: to beat good teams, it starts first by not beating yourself,” Rhoades said after the UConn game. “You got to not beat yourself, with turnovers, lack of execution down the stretch, bad fouls, not making free throws.”
So the Rams will head into December as a team that seems to be firing on more cylinders, yet still not completely tuned.
But they showed just how dangerous they have the potential to be if it all clicks together.
“Feel like we could play with anybody in the country, really,” forward Mikeal Brown-Jones said. “Once we clean up our own mistakes, our own mental mistakes, our own little mistakes — I feel like, once we clean those things up, we'll be a really good team.
“And we'll be really hard to beat."
